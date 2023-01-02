 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Morning fire damages Egg Harbor Township home

Firefighters from the Orange County Fire Authority's technical rescue truck used a boat to rescue five people trapped in their cars on Saturday night in Tustin, California.

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Two people were inside a township home Monday when a fire suspected of having started in the kitchen broke out.

No injuries were reported.

Sometime from 8:30 to 9 a.m., firefighters were called to the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue for a reported house fire. The first crews arrived at the home, which is a few hundred feet from where the road meets Spruce Avenue, and saw smoke billowing from the front door, Cardiff Fire Chief Gil Zonge said.

Firefighters entered the house through the front door, pushing the flames back while they continued their attack. The fire was extinguished within about 30 minutes, Zonge said.

Two people who were inside when the flames erupted left the house and met an assistant chief outside when he arrived. The Red Cross was en route at about  9:49 a.m. to assist those displaced, Zonge said.

The fire's cause remains under investigation, but the two people inside when the fire started told firefighters they thought it may have started in the kitchen, Zonge said.

While most of the flames were limited to the first floor, a second hose line was brought through the upstairs because firefighters thought the fire may have begun spreading to the roof, Zonge said.

Firetrucks filled the snug residential street. Neighbors watched while firefighters went through the house at about 9:30 a.m., investigating the blaze and making sure every flame was out.

Township police blocked off Spruce Street between West Jersey and Franklin avenues, as well as Jefferson Avenue at Beacon Hill Drive. 

The call was the third reported to firefighters Monday, Zonge said.

Firefighters from Cardiff, Bargaintown, Scullville and Atlantic City International Airport and Northfield all responded, he said.

