Morgan out, DeMarzo in as Upper Township administrator

UPPER TOWNSHIP — Scott Morgan is out as township administrator, replaced by former Wildwood Mayor Gary DeMarzo.

The Township Committee made the move after a closed-door discussion at its Monday meeting. The 4-1 vote came over the objections of Committee member John Coggins, who described the move as a breach of trust.

Coggins said Mayor Curtis Corson had told him the township has been better off since Morgan took over as administrator.

“It has. But there is room for improvement. And there is room for improvement in every organization,” Corson said.

Attempts to contact Morgan were unsuccessful Tuesday.

After the meeting, Corson cited DeMarzo's qualifications for the job, including a master’s degree in public administration from Rutgers University's school of public management. Corson said the township is growing, and the township administrator faces increasing responsibilities.

Morgan was appointed administrator in 2017, the first to hold the position.

Contacted after the meeting, Corson said Morgan would remain the coordinator of the township’s Office of Emergency Management, which is where Morgan began with Upper Township.

The committee voted on two resolutions after meeting in closed session for about an hour. One approved a “separation of service” with Morgan, which included three months' pay as administrator.

The other appointed DeMarzo as administrator on a temporary basis, with a salary of $75,000. Coggins voted no on both, with the other four members supporting the move.

Early in the meeting Monday, Coggins sought support from the other members for a motion to essentially scrap the idea. He did not get any support.

Coggins said he knew nothing about the plan until it appeared on an agenda, calling out each member in turn. For Committee member Mark Pancoast, who is set to run for reelection this year, Coggins said if he voted yes, “I can assure you it would become a campaign issue.”

Coggins also is set to run for reelection this year, and has decided to run as an independent. The committee is currently entirely Republican.

In his comments at the meeting, Coggins questioned why the position was not advertised and why it did not go through the township’s personnel department, which falls under his responsibilities on committee.

Both Corson and Committee member Jay Newman said the township administrator serves at the pleasure of the committee, and can be hired or fired at any time.

Coggins went further, saying there are already rumors of political payoffs in township appointments. Committee member Kim Hayes said campaign finance laws prevent giving jobs to political supporters.

“I think that it’s irresponsible to sit up here and give voice to those allegations in a public forum. And I don’t appreciate the insinuation there,” she said.

DeMarzo, 54, is a Wildwood resident. He has not worked as a municipal administrator before but said Tuesday his experience as an entrepreneur and as an airport operations specialist includes skills that will transfer to the Upper Township job. He started Tuesday.

“I love a challenge and look forward to my time here as an opportunity to implement meaningful results that will help with the responsible growth of the township for the people and community of Upper. The committee and employees have the right vision for the future good of this beautiful township,” DeMarzo said in a statement Tuesday. “I promise, together we will make you proud.”

DeMarzo was a high-profile figure in Wildwood politics. A former Wildwood police officer, he was elected to the City Commission in 2007 and became mayor in 2009. While in office, he had legal fights over whether he could retain his job with the Police Department, and was later indicted over the alleged misuse of city funds to pay his legal fees in that matter in the amount of $348.

Those charges were later dismissed, but the Cape May County prosecutor at the time tried twice more, both times without success. In 2018, an Atlantic County jury found then-Cape May County Prosecutor Robert Taylor had wrongfully arrested DeMarzo.

In the public comment portion of the meeting, some members of the public were sharply critical of DeMarzo.

“He will hurt this township. He will hurt every one of you,” said one man. While he was speaking, DeMarzo, who was at the meeting with his family, walked his son out of the room.

Other speakers were less animated, but several questioned the township’s move.

Barbara Murphy Leary, a resident who had previously questioned a township proposal to hire an assistant administrator, said committee members told her at previous meetings that if the job were to be filled, it would be advertised and discussed in advance.

“Your question was about the assistant administrator position, and nothing’s happened with that,” Hayes said.

After the meeting, Corson said the township would likely no longer need an assistant administrator. He said he did look at DeMarzo’s record before deciding to appoint him.

“His resume speaks for itself,” Corson said. “He’s got one certification after another. I think he’s going to do a good job for us.”

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

