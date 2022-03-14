Morey's Piers increasing wages for seasonal workers in 2022

WILDWOOD — One of the Jersey Shore's most popular amusement park companies is upping seasonal workers' pay as it looks to attract employees.

Morey's Piers employees this year can earn up to $16.50 per hour. Benefits from free access to rides and water parks to discounted passes for friends and family will also be included to lure applicants, the company said Monday.

"We don't want people to lose sight of the value of a summer job," said Maggie Wisniewski, spokesperson for Morey's Piers. "In addition to working at the beach and meeting new friends, teens and young adults will have the opportunity to learn many valuable lessons like time management skills, communication and customer service skills, working within a team environment, and more."

Workers must be at least 14 years of age. A limited number of positions are available for those under the age of 18, and those interested are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, Morey's said.

Positions are currently available with flexible hours and schedules, as well, Morey's added.

Morey's said it began accepting applications in February and still has employment opportunities for ride and game operators, lifeguards, bartenders, food servers and others. While most jobs last through summer, some may be needed in fall.

"We truly believe that our seasonal positions carry just as much learning opportunities as they do fun," said Denise Beckson, Morey's Piers vice president of Human Resources. "Fifty percent of our full-time staff started in a seasonal role, which speaks to our company's commitment to training, mentoring, and retaining good employees."

