Morey's Piers in Wildwood recognized for safety and guest service

2021_irt_Award.jpg

Morey's Piers was awarded the Golden Thumb statue for being one of five winners of the International Ride Operator Certification Operations Audit Excellence Award.

 Morey's Piers, provided

WILDWOOD — Morey's Piers was named one of five winners of the International Ride Operator Certification Operations Audit Excellence Award, the amusement company said Wednesday.

The IROC requires amusement parks to train and adhere to the International Ride Training's "Ten Critical Components" of safe ride operations, which is used to ensure the safety and most enjoyable day for riders of all sizes and ages, according to a news release from Morey's.

“We are exceptionally proud of our team’s stellar performance in 2021,” said Dino Fazio, Morey's director of operations. “Our commitment to guest and associate safety, while providing a best-in-class guest experience, is at the heart of everything we do.”

Each recipient was awarded the Golden Thumb statue, awarded at the Ride Camp Safety Seminar held recently in Charlotte, North Carolina. More than 140 attendees gathered at the seminar to learn from the best in the industry.

“The time and dedication that our ride operations team puts in year over year to uphold the highest standards in safety, training and guest service in the industry is truly admirable,” Morey's spokesperson Maggie Wisniewski said. “Our seasonal ride operators should also take pride in this prestigious award, knowing that they also play a major role in this award-winning team.”

Morey's is scheduled to open April 29. The company is hiring ride operators for the upcoming season. Applications are being accepted at moreyspiers.com/job/summer-jobs.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

