Morey's Piers in Wildwood recognized for safety and guest service

WILDWOOD — Morey's Piers was named one of five winners of the International Ride Operator Certification Operations Audit Excellence Award, the amusement company said Wednesday.
The IROC requires amusement parks to train and adhere to the International Ride Training's "Ten Critical Components" of safe ride operations, which is used to ensure the safety and most enjoyable day for riders of all sizes and ages, according to a news release from Morey's.
“We are exceptionally proud of our team’s stellar performance in 2021,” said Dino Fazio, Morey's director of operations. “Our commitment to guest and associate safety, while providing a best-in-class guest experience, is at the heart of everything we do.”
Jersey Shore business owners preparing for summer are anxious to know whether they’ll have e…
Each recipient was awarded the Golden Thumb statue, awarded at the Ride Camp Safety Seminar held recently in Charlotte, North Carolina. More than 140 attendees gathered at the seminar to learn from the best in the industry.
“The time and dedication that our ride operations team puts in year over year to uphold the highest standards in safety, training and guest service in the industry is truly admirable,” Morey's spokesperson Maggie Wisniewski said. “Our seasonal ride operators should also take pride in this prestigious award, knowing that they also play a major role in this award-winning team.”
People are also reading…
Morey's is scheduled to open April 29. The company is hiring ride operators for the upcoming season. Applications are being accepted at moreyspiers.com/job/summer-jobs.
GALLERY: Morey's Pier Splash and Dash 2019
090919_gal_WWdogs (58)
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
090919_gal_WWdogs (38)
090919_gal_WWdogs (36)
090919_gal_WWdogs (33)
090919_gal_WWdogs (5)
090919_gal_WWdogs (4)
090919_gal_WWdogs (24)
090919_gal_WWdogs (2)
090919_gal_WWdogs (1)
090919_gal_WWdogs (3)
090919_gal_WWdogs (6)
090919_gal_WWdogs (7)
090919_gal_WWdogs (8)
090919_gal_WWdogs (9)
090919_gal_WWdogs (10)
090919_gal_WWdogs (11)
090919_gal_WWdogs (12)
090919_gal_WWdogs (13)
090919_gal_WWdogs (14)
090919_gal_WWdogs (15)
090919_gal_WWdogs (16)
090919_gal_WWdogs (17)
090919_gal_WWdogs (18)
090919_gal_WWdogs (19)
090919_gal_WWdogs (20)
090919_gal_WWdogs (21)
090919_gal_WWdogs (22)
090919_gal_WWdogs (25)
090919_gal_WWdogs (26)
090919_gal_WWdogs (27)
090919_gal_WWdogs (28)
090919_gal_WWdogs (29)
090919_gal_WWdogs (30)
090919_gal_WWdogs (31)
090919_gal_WWdogs (32)
090919_gal_WWdogs (34)
090919_gal_WWdogs (35)
090919_gal_WWdogs (37)
090919_gal_WWdogs (39)
090919_gal_WWdogs (40)
090919_gal_WWdogs (41)
090919_gal_WWdogs (42)
090919_gal_WWdogs (43)
090919_gal_WWdogs (44)
090919_gal_WWdogs (45)
090919_gal_WWdogs (46)
090919_gal_WWdogs (47)
090919_gal_WWdogs (48)
090919_gal_WWdogs (49)
090919_gal_WWdogs (50)
090919_gal_WWdogs (51)
090919_gal_WWdogs (52)
090919_gal_WWdogs (53)
090919_gal_WWdogs (54)
090919_gal_WWdogs (55)
090919_gal_WWdogs (56)
090919_gal_WWdogs (57)
090919_gal_WWdogs (59)
090919_gal_WWdogs (60)
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.