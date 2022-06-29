Morey's Piers event benefits Cape May County animal shelter

WILDWOOD — Morey's Piers this week donated $1,000 from last September's Doggie Splash Pool Party to Beacon Animal Rescue.

With the donation, the volunteer-run, no-kill shelter in Ocean View can contribute more funds toward its animal services and initiatives, Morey's said in a news release Wednesday.

"We believe that pets live their best lives when having fun in safe and loving environments," Maggie Wisniewski, a spokesperson for the beachfront amusement park franchise, said in a statement. "Our love for creating pet-friendly events and environments is why we seek to partner with organizations like Beacon. We share the same passion and commitment for wanting to better the lives of animals and their families."

Morey's annually turns its Raging Waters water park over to the dogs on its last weekend of operation for the season, letting them splash and play among the slides as their human masters would.

Beacon's staff uses donations to help feed, train, house and care for its animals.

"As Cape May County's leading no-kill rescue, it has been Beacon's honor to partner with Morey's Piers, Cape May County's premier amusement-and-water park, at their events summer after summer," Ryan Parker, executive director of Beacon Animal Rescue, said in a statement.

