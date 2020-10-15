Morey's Piers donates unused food to local organizations

WILDWOOD — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks has found ways to ensure its leftover food does not go to waste.
In the spring, Morey’s Piers purchased additional items including canned goods, cereal, frozen items, bagels and breakfast meats. The idea was that a pop-up food bank could be set up in the event of a food shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising unemployment. Thankfully, that did not occur, and those items, in addition to the company’s typical end-of-season surplus, were able to go to local organizations.
After the restaurants and food stands shut down for the season, Morey’s Piers organized and distributed unused food to employees, local organizations and schools. The company has been making the donations for the past five years.
“I get so excited every year when it’s time to contact our local organizations for food donation pickup,” Denise Beckson, Morey's vice president of human resources, said in a statement. “It is such a good feeling knowing all our unused product is going to such good use, like feeding the hungry or helping to educate our youth — and not ending up in the dumpster.”
The First United Methodist Church in Cape May Court House, which operates a food pantry, received more than $800 in food donations. Another $2,800 was donated to Lazarus House, an ecumenical food pantry supported by six congregations in the Wildwoods. In 2019, this group provided food and other essentials to more than 15,000 people and was named Organization of the Year by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders.
“The Moreys' donations expand the selection of items we can provide to our guests who come to us every Monday, Wednesday and Friday,” Frank Stone, Lazarus House director, said in a statement. “It’s the perfect timing as the number of individuals are increasing each week as the winter is approaching.”
