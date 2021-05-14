 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More visitors allowed in New Jersey hospitals
0 comments
top story

More visitors allowed in New Jersey hospitals

{{featured_button_text}}
Inspira Medical Center Vineland

Inspira Medical Center Vineland

 Press archives

Hackensack Meridian Southern Ocean Medical Center celebrated the discharge of the 100th COVID-19 positive patient on Monday, May 4. The hospital’s team members gathered in the main lobby to celebrate this milestone with Natalie Alexander from Manahawkin. Every recovering patient who leaves the hospital is truly a cause for celebration. As patients are discharged, team members celebrate the courage, strength and hope of our patients by playing “Here Comes the Sun” by the Beatles, as they return home to their loved ones.

For the first time since its inception during last fall’s COVID-19 surge, a color-coded hospital visitation guide shows all regions of this state are in level green, signaling a loosening of visitor restrictions, the New Jersey Hospital Association said Wednesday.

The system, developed by the Hospital Association and adopted by hospitals statewide, reflects trends in COVID-19 activity, including new cases and hospitalizations, both of which are declining, spokesperson Kerry McKean Kelly said in a news release.

Under level green, most patients may be allowed two visitors at a time, although additional restrictions may remain for patients with COVID-19 or those who are immunocompromised, Kelly said.

“The NJHA visitation color codes were established to protect patients, but we also know how important it is to have emotional support from family and friends. With the COVID trends moving in the right direction, we are able to welcome more visitors into our hospitals,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a statement.

Hospital visitation was suspended when COVID-19 first arrived in the state in March 2020.

In November, the state’s hospitals adopted the Hospital Association’s color-coded system, which is built on data in four areas: COVID-19 levels in the community, the level of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, staffing and supplies of personal protective equipment.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Visitation levels are assessed weekly, Kelly said. The new level green visitation will take effect Thursday and will continue unless the COVID-19 data triggers a return to increased visitation limits.

Under level green:

• No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients, except for circumstances approved by the care team.

• No visitors are allowed for those who are immunocompromised, except for circumstances approved by the care team.

• Other types of patients may have two visitors at a time. They must follow requirements on masking, symptom screening and other precautions.

New Jersey has been at level yellow for the past several weeks, which limits visitors to one at a time, Kelly said. Under level red, no visitors are allowed, with limited exceptions.

Patients and visitors are encouraged to confirm with their hospital any added screening or precautions in place to protect patients, Kelly said.

More information on the visitation color codes is available at njha.com/coronavirus/hospital-visitation-codes.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories May 14

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News