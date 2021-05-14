More visitors allowed in New Jersey hospitals

For the first time since its inception during last fall’s COVID-19 surge, a color-coded hospital visitation guide shows all regions of this state are in level green, signaling a loosening of visitor restrictions, the New Jersey Hospital Association said Wednesday.
The system, developed by the Hospital Association and adopted by hospitals statewide, reflects trends in COVID-19 activity, including new cases and hospitalizations, both of which are declining, spokesperson Kerry McKean Kelly said in a news release.
Under level green, most patients may be allowed two visitors at a time, although additional restrictions may remain for patients with COVID-19 or those who are immunocompromised, Kelly said.
“The NJHA visitation color codes were established to protect patients, but we also know how important it is to have emotional support from family and friends. With the COVID trends moving in the right direction, we are able to welcome more visitors into our hospitals,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a statement.
Hospital visitation was suspended when COVID-19 first arrived in the state in March 2020.
SOMERS POINT — Health officials at Shore Medical Center reached out to South Jersey resident…
In November, the state’s hospitals adopted the Hospital Association’s color-coded system, which is built on data in four areas: COVID-19 levels in the community, the level of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, staffing and supplies of personal protective equipment.
Visitation levels are assessed weekly, Kelly said. The new level green visitation will take effect Thursday and will continue unless the COVID-19 data triggers a return to increased visitation limits.
Under level green:
• No visitors are allowed for COVID-19 patients, except for circumstances approved by the care team.
• No visitors are allowed for those who are immunocompromised, except for circumstances approved by the care team.
• Other types of patients may have two visitors at a time. They must follow requirements on masking, symptom screening and other precautions.
New Jersey has been at level yellow for the past several weeks, which limits visitors to one at a time, Kelly said. Under level red, no visitors are allowed, with limited exceptions.
Patients and visitors are encouraged to confirm with their hospital any added screening or precautions in place to protect patients, Kelly said.
More information on the visitation color codes is available at njha.com/coronavirus/hospital-visitation-codes.
GALLERY: Gov. Phil Murphy tours Atlantic City Convention Center field hospital
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-31 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-36 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - 2020-04-21 15-28-45 - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_01.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_02.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_03.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_04.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_05.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_06.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_07.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_08.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_09.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_10.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_11.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_12.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_13.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_14.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_15.JPG
Joe Lamberti - jl_murphy_atlantic_city_42120_16.JPG
AC Convention Center field hospital
Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.