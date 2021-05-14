More visitors allowed in New Jersey hospitals

For the first time since its inception during last fall’s COVID-19 surge, a color-coded hospital visitation guide shows all regions of this state are in level green, signaling a loosening of visitor restrictions, the New Jersey Hospital Association said Wednesday.

The system, developed by the Hospital Association and adopted by hospitals statewide, reflects trends in COVID-19 activity, including new cases and hospitalizations, both of which are declining, spokesperson Kerry McKean Kelly said in a news release.

Under level green, most patients may be allowed two visitors at a time, although additional restrictions may remain for patients with COVID-19 or those who are immunocompromised, Kelly said.

“The NJHA visitation color codes were established to protect patients, but we also know how important it is to have emotional support from family and friends. With the COVID trends moving in the right direction, we are able to welcome more visitors into our hospitals,” NJHA President and CEO Cathy Bennett said in a statement.

Hospital visitation was suspended when COVID-19 first arrived in the state in March 2020.

