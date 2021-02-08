 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than double the amount bet in Atlantic City on this year's Super Bowl than last year
0 comments

More than double the amount bet in Atlantic City on this year's Super Bowl than last year

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic City Skyline

The impact the new coronavirus shutdown had on Atlantic City's nine casinos was evident in gaming revenue figures for March.

 VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press

ATLANTIC CITY — Preliminary wagering data related to Sunday's Super Bowl show that betting at Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey racetracks was more than double what was bet on last year's game, said the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Monday.

Wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $117.4 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $106.1 million. This resulted in a win of $11.3 million for the sports wagering books. the DGE said.

The total wagering reflects a 116% increase over wagering from the 2020 Super Bowl, which was $54.3 million, the DGE said.

Thi year's revenue figures include New Jersey’s 12 retail sports books and 21 sports wagering mobile applications, the DGE said.

Last year, preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey horse tracks showed that wagering on Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl totaled approximately $54,288,227 and with a projected total sports wagering payout of $58,568,699, the DGE said.

This resulted in a loss of $4,280,000, which represented a negative hold percentage of 7.8%, the DGE said

Those revenue figures included New Jersey’s 10 retail sports books and 19 sports wagering mobile applications, the DGE said.

TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Gavin Newsom feels the heat

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News