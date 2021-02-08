More than double the amount bet in Atlantic City on this year's Super Bowl than last year

ATLANTIC CITY — Preliminary wagering data related to Sunday's Super Bowl show that betting at Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey racetracks was more than double what was bet on last year's game, said the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Monday.

Wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $117.4 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $106.1 million. This resulted in a win of $11.3 million for the sports wagering books. the DGE said.

The total wagering reflects a 116% increase over wagering from the 2020 Super Bowl, which was $54.3 million, the DGE said.

Thi year's revenue figures include New Jersey’s 12 retail sports books and 21 sports wagering mobile applications, the DGE said.

Last year, preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey horse tracks showed that wagering on Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl totaled approximately $54,288,227 and with a projected total sports wagering payout of $58,568,699, the DGE said.

This resulted in a loss of $4,280,000, which represented a negative hold percentage of 7.8%, the DGE said