More than double the amount bet in Atlantic City on this year's Super Bowl than last year

ATLANTIC CITY — Preliminary wagering data related to Sunday's Super Bowl show that betting at Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey racetracks was more than double what was bet on last year's game, said the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement Monday.
Wagering on this year’s Super Bowl totaled approximately $117.4 million, with a projected total sports wagering payout of $106.1 million. This resulted in a win of $11.3 million for the sports wagering books. the DGE said.
The total wagering reflects a 116% increase over wagering from the 2020 Super Bowl, which was $54.3 million, the DGE said.
Thi year's revenue figures include New Jersey’s 12 retail sports books and 21 sports wagering mobile applications, the DGE said.
Last year, preliminary wagering statistics reported by Atlantic City casinos and New Jersey horse tracks showed that wagering on Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl totaled approximately $54,288,227 and with a projected total sports wagering payout of $58,568,699, the DGE said.
This resulted in a loss of $4,280,000, which represented a negative hold percentage of 7.8%, the DGE said
Those revenue figures included New Jersey’s 10 retail sports books and 19 sports wagering mobile applications, the DGE said.
BALLY'S ATLANTIC CITY
July 2020: 1,977
- Full time: 1,173
- Part time: 22
- Other (including leave of absence): 782
July 2019: 2,399
BORGATA HOTEL CASINO & SPA
July 2020: 5,449
- Full time: 2,259
- Part time: 31
- Other (including leave of absence): 3,159
July 2019: 5,971
CAESARS ATLANTIC CITY
July 2020: 2,456
- Full time: 1,417
- Part time: 21
- Other (including leave of absence): 1,018
July 2019:2,741
GOLDEN NUGGET HOTEL AND CASINO IN ATLANTIC CITY
July 2020: 1,904
- Full time: 1,463
- Part time: 202
- Other (including leave of absence): 239
July 2019: 2,230
HARD ROCK CASINO & HOTEL
July 2020: 3,557
- Full time: 2,045
- Part time: 151
- Other (including leave of absence): 1,361
July 2019: 3,950
HARRAH'S RESORT ATLANTIC CITY
July 2020: 2,957
- Full time: 1,535
- Part time: 15
- Other (including leave of absence): 1,407
July 2019: 3,265
RESORTS CASINO HOTEL
July 2020: 1,741
- Full time: 1,352
- Part time: 207
- Other (including leave of absence): 182
July 2019: 2,003
OCEAN CASINO RESORT
July 2020: 2,041
- Full time: 1,444
- Part time: 390
- Other (including leave of absence): 207
July 2019: 3,394
TROPICANA ATLANTIC CITY
July 2020: 2,798
- Full time: 2,164
- Part time: 407
- Other (including leave of absence): 227
July 2019: 3,188
TO CONTACT VINCENT JACKSON: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.