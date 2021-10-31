'More than a game,' Cricket brings people of Atlantic City together

“Growing up, my older cousins and friends were playing, so that’s how I got into it,” Khan said. “And watching it on TV, because the sport is very big back home.”

Cricket is a pretty simple sport.

There’s a bat and a ball and 11 players on each team on a field at the center of a 22-yard long pitch. Each side takes turns batting, with each turn called “innings,” much like in baseball.

“We did tournaments like this back home, but now we have been doing it here,” Khan said. “Obviously (he enjoys it) because we get together with friends and with the community. It is helpful and fun.

“We want to make it as big as possible. Sooner or later because there are a lot of people around here who play the sport. It would be nice. I guess it takes some time.”

Seeing the fathers and sons playing was even more special for Atlantic City Council President George Tibbitt. Growing up in the resort, he remembers coming to this same field as a child with his friends and family to play football, hockey, baseball and many other sports. Watching the families made him reminisce about the 1970s and 1980s.