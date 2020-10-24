More than 4,000 pitch in for Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps

Volunteers at the Ventnor beach sweep.
Students from Lower Cape May Regional High School volunteered for Saturday's beach sweeps.
Clean Ocean Action's 35th annual Fall Beach Sweeps on Saturday brought more than 4,000 volunteers to more than 60 New Jersey beaches to collect debris left on the shore.
According to a release from the organization, the annual report detailing what was picked up during New Jersey's largest volunteer event will be released in April. Preliminary results from the Sandy Hook beach sweeps show the 274 volunteers there collected 4,847 plastic pieces, 4,246 plastic caps/lids, 1,645 plastic straws/stirrers, 1,294 food and candy wrappers, and 923 plastic cap rings. Additionally, 114 pieces of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, etc.) were collected.
Among the odder items collected Saturday were an old school pull tab soda lid, car door, flash drive, rain boots, shoe shiner, sequins, pillow, dreidel, perfume bottle, toy car, ladder, wooden cart and “Examined by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol” luggage tape, according to the release.
"We are awed by today’s turnout of over 4,000 volunteers along the Jersey Shore," COA Watershed Program Coordinator Alison Jones said in the release. "This Sweeps, more than ever, we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our volunteer beach captains, the assistance of each participating town and the support of all of our sponsors."
090720_gal_beach
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
David Mendoza, left, and Thelma Gaddie, from the Upper East Side of New York City, reminisce about how their love began in Atlantic City in the late 1990s while they were working for the same bus company. The couple enjoyed sitting on the Pennsylvania Avenue beach.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Puglisi family, residents of Connecticut, (l-r) Jim, Alexndra, and Liz, all settle in with a good read as they soak up the sun.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Atlantic City is one of many towns extending their beach season this year, with guards on the sand until late September.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
The beaches and the boardwalks were full of visitors in Atlantic City on Labor Day weekend. While weather on Memorial Day weekend got a D+ grade, Labor Day’s weather was a solid A grade.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Rebiilas family, on a daytrip from Pennsauken, (l-r) Joey, Gia, Christina, Lenny, and Len, find a nice spot by the water's edge to enjoy the view.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. The Rebiilas family, on a daytrip from Pennsauken, (l-r) Joey, Gia, Christina, Lenny, and Len, find a nice spot by the water's edge to enjoy the view.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
On September 7th 2020, In Atlantic City, the beach and boardwalk were full of visitors for the end of Labor Day weekend. On the Tennessee Ave. Beach, Philadelphia resident Anthony Lucas and his daughter Autumn, 3, start construction on what was soon to be a castle or a big hole.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
Cyan Bosque, 1, and dad, Javier, both of Queens, New York, look for shells on the North Carolina Avenue beach in Atlantic City on Monday.
Matthew Strabuk / For The Press
