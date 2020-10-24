More than 4,000 pitch in for Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps

Clean Ocean Action's 35th annual Fall Beach Sweeps on Saturday brought more than 4,000 volunteers to more than 60 New Jersey beaches to collect debris left on the shore.

According to a release from the organization, the annual report detailing what was picked up during New Jersey's largest volunteer event will be released in April. Preliminary results from the Sandy Hook beach sweeps show the 274 volunteers there collected 4,847 plastic pieces, 4,246 plastic caps/lids, 1,645 plastic straws/stirrers, 1,294 food and candy wrappers, and 923 plastic cap rings. Additionally, 114 pieces of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, etc.) were collected.

Among the odder items collected Saturday were an old school pull tab soda lid, car door, flash drive, rain boots, shoe shiner, sequins, pillow, dreidel, perfume bottle, toy car, ladder, wooden cart and “Examined by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol” luggage tape, according to the release.

"We are awed by today’s turnout of over 4,000 volunteers along the Jersey Shore," COA Watershed Program Coordinator Alison Jones said in the release. "This Sweeps, more than ever, we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our volunteer beach captains, the assistance of each participating town and the support of all of our sponsors."

