 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More than 4,000 pitch in for Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps
0 comments
top story

More than 4,000 pitch in for Clean Ocean Action beach sweeps

{{featured_button_text}}

Clean Ocean Action's 35th annual Fall Beach Sweeps on Saturday brought more than 4,000 volunteers to more than 60 New Jersey beaches to collect debris left on the shore.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

According to a release from the organization, the annual report detailing what was picked up during New Jersey's largest volunteer event will be released in April. Preliminary results from the Sandy Hook beach sweeps show the 274 volunteers there collected 4,847 plastic pieces, 4,246 plastic caps/lids, 1,645 plastic straws/stirrers, 1,294 food and candy wrappers, and 923 plastic cap rings. Additionally, 114 pieces of personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, etc.) were collected.

Among the odder items collected Saturday were an old school pull tab soda lid, car door, flash drive, rain boots, shoe shiner, sequins, pillow, dreidel, perfume bottle, toy car, ladder, wooden cart and “Examined by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol” luggage tape, according to the release.

"We are awed by today’s turnout of over 4,000 volunteers along the Jersey Shore," COA Watershed Program Coordinator Alison Jones said in the release. "This Sweeps, more than ever, we are incredibly grateful for the dedication of our volunteer beach captains, the assistance of each participating town and the support of all of our sponsors."

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News