More than 200 rally for Palestinian rights in Atlantic City

Ahmed Ougane, 40, and Hassan Bouzine, 56, both of Egg Harbor Township, said they are Berbers from Morocco, where Jews and Muslims lived in harmony for a long time.

“Vichy asked us to deport Jews to concentration camps” during World War II, Bouzine said. “Our king said he would never give them up.”

According to the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, Morocco’s King Mohammed V met with representatives from Nazi Germany and its ally Vichy France and refused to deport Jews, saying “in his country, there are no Jewish citizens, there are no Muslim citizens, they are all Moroccans.” As a result, the Jews of Morocco were not sent to concentration camps.

“This is not about Jews,” Bouzine said of the protest. “It’s about the Zionist apartheid organization (of Israel). ... Yesterday they were the oppressed, today they are the oppressors.”

Ten days of fighting between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel ended with a cease-fire last Friday. More than 200 people died as rockets from each side exploded in Israel and in the West Bank.

Other signs at the rally read, “Fund Healthcare and Education, Not the Zionist Occupation” and “Israel was Created by the Western Imperialists, and is Maintained by the Western Firepower.”