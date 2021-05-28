More than 200 rally for Palestinian rights in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 200 people gathered on the Boardwalk near Stockton University on Friday, holding signs that said, “Stop the Killing, Stop the Hate, Israel is an Apartheid State” and chanting, “Free Palestine.”
“It’s about raising awareness of the American people and politicians,” said Magdy Muhamed, of Egg Harbor Township, as he prepared for a 1.6-mile march to Boardwalk Hall, where the Rally for Palestine hosted speakers from mosques and Muslim organizations.
Muhamed said Israelis must stop expanding into the West Bank, Gaza Strip and parts of Jerusalem, and taking the homes of Palestinians.
“The settlers are people from all over the world, especially from here in the U.S.,” Muhamed said. “They are trying to expel Palestinians from their homes.”
Rabbi Aaron Krauss, of Beth El Synagogue in Margate, said current events cannot be separated from history.
Faith leaders, celebrities and lawmakers across the political spectrum joined Thursday to condemn a rise in antisemitic incidents around the world triggered by the recent conflict between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers.
“There are two national groups vying for the same territory, and both have some legitimate claims,” Krauss said. He said since Israel’s victory in the 1948 Arab-Israeli war, when Israel was officially declared an independent state, several Arab states have worked to destroy Israel.
While he doesn’t agree with anyone being evicted from their homes, he said the area known as the West Bank in Biblical times was Jewish.
Ahmed Ougane, 40, and Hassan Bouzine, 56, both of Egg Harbor Township, said they are Berbers from Morocco, where Jews and Muslims lived in harmony for a long time.
“Vichy asked us to deport Jews to concentration camps” during World War II, Bouzine said. “Our king said he would never give them up.”
According to the American-Israeli Cooperative Enterprise, Morocco’s King Mohammed V met with representatives from Nazi Germany and its ally Vichy France and refused to deport Jews, saying “in his country, there are no Jewish citizens, there are no Muslim citizens, they are all Moroccans.” As a result, the Jews of Morocco were not sent to concentration camps.
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Israel's top diplomat to the United Arab Emirates attended a ceremony in Dubai on the grounds of the Arabian Peninsula's first permanent exhibition to commemorate the Holocaust. Hours earlier, he'd attended an event establishing a joint venture between an Israeli and Emirati company.
“This is not about Jews,” Bouzine said of the protest. “It’s about the Zionist apartheid organization (of Israel). ... Yesterday they were the oppressed, today they are the oppressors.”
Ten days of fighting between the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel ended with a cease-fire last Friday. More than 200 people died as rockets from each side exploded in Israel and in the West Bank.
Other signs at the rally read, “Fund Healthcare and Education, Not the Zionist Occupation” and “Israel was Created by the Western Imperialists, and is Maintained by the Western Firepower.”
The march and rally were held after Jummah Prayer, also held on the Boardwalk. Jummah, or Jum’ah, is the noonday Friday prayer for Muslims.
Kostas Papadopulos, a Greek immigrant now living in Atlantic City, watched the march go by. He said the conflict in the Middle East has been going on for decades, and he cannot see a way out of it. That’s partly because both sides want the same sacred site, the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, he said.
“I don’t know that it will help,” Papadopulos said of the march.
The rally and march were held by the Muslim Community Organization of South Jersey, Masjid Al Taqwa, Masjid Al Hera, Masjid Baitul Nasr, NAACP-Atlantic City, City Council Vice President Kaleem Shabazz, Councilman Anjum Zia, the Stockton University Muslim Student Association and more.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7210
