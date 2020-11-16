More than 200 AC teachers did not return Monday due to virus concerns

ATLANTIC CITY — More than 200 school district employees did not return to work Monday, the first day students returned to in-person instruction in a hybrid model.

The teachers are concerned that some of the school buildings were not outfitted with proper ventilation to combat the spread of COVID-19.

About 75 kids returned to Brighton Avenue School on Monday morning and were welcomed by teachers who showed up to work, while the remaining 225 students opted to remain all-virtual.

Each teacher had three to five students and socially distanced outside the building before getting their temperatures checked to go inside.

Students in the city have been learning through all-virtual instruction since September and returned to school Monday in a hybrid model, according to the school district’s website.

But the Atlantic City Education Association, the union for employees in the school district, said some schools lack appropriate ventilation, making it unsafe for students to return.