More than 15,000 New Jersey hospitality jobs lost due to pandemic, study finds

More than 15,000 hotel jobs in New Jersey were lost in the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new study from the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of hotel-based jobs in the state dropped from 54,498 to 38,647.

"Clearly the pandemic had an impact on the entire hospitality sector," said Michael Chait, president of the Greater Atlantic City Chamber. "The restrictions, specifically capacity and travel restrictions, caused a lot of your hospitality sector employers to reduce staff."

So far in 2021, that number has gone back up some to 45,598, but an estimated 8,900 jobs could still be lost in the seven months remaining in the year, according to the study.

Chait believes the industry, especially in Atlantic City, will bounce back.

"We (the resort) are a tourism and travel destination, and I do think there is going to be a very strong desire for people to dine out, travel and stay overnight again," Chait said. "I think you're going to see the hospitality industry bounce back."

However, Chait said, the industry is now grappling with a labor shortage.

