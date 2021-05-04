More than 15,000 New Jersey hospitality jobs lost due to pandemic, new study finds

More than 15,000 hotel property jobs in New Jersey were lost in the last year due to the pandemic, according to a new study from the American Hotel & Lodging Association.

From 2019 to 2020, the number of hotel-based jobs in the state dropped from 54,498 to 38,647.

So far in 2021, that number has gone back up some to 45,598, but an estimated 8,900 jobs could still be lost in the seven months remaining in the year, according to the study.

The hospitality industry lost 3.1 million jobs nationwide during the pandemic, which represents more than one third of all unemployed persons in the country, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

"With hotels expected to end 2021 down 500,000 jobs, based on the pre-pandemic ratio, an additional 1.3 million hotel-supported jobs are in jeopardy this year without additional support from Congress," the study claims.

The study said that urban areas have been hit particularly hard, including Atlantic City.

Employment at the resort's nine casinos dropped rapidly due to statewide shut downs to mitigate the spread of the virus.

In August 2020, the rate of employment had dropped 21% from the year before.

While being closed for more than 100 days due to the pandemic, the Atlantic City casino industry suffered a $112 million operating loss in the second quarter of 2020.

