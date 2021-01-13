More than 14,500 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the region

According to state records, 14,627 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties.
Around the state, 243,734 doses of the vaccine have been administered, according to records. The state has administered 219,126 first vaccines and 24,532 second vaccines.
In Atlantic County 7,700 doses have been administered, 3,476 have been administered in Cape May and 3,451 have been administered in Cumberland County, according to state records.
