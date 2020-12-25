More than 100 without power Christmas morning

Damaging winds that whipped through South Jersey on Christmas Eve caused more than 500 power outages on Christmas Day.
According to Atlantic City Electric, there were 127 outages in Atlantic County, 14 in Cape May County, 79 in Cumberland County and three in Ocean County as of 12 p.m. Friday. More outages were reported in Salem, Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties.
The last bits of rain and strong winds will continue into early Christmas morning. Falling t…
Contact: 609-272-7239
Twitter @ACPress_CJ
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.