More than 100 without power Christmas morning
More than 100 without power Christmas morning

Wind Gusts 7 p.m. Thursday

Three different computer models all a picture of a windy Thursday. 

 Joe Martucci

Damaging winds that whipped through South Jersey on Christmas Eve caused more than 500 power outages on Christmas Day.

According to Atlantic City Electric, there were 127 outages in Atlantic County, 14 in Cape May County, 79 in Cumberland County and three in Ocean County as of 12 p.m. Friday. More outages were reported in Salem, Gloucester, Burlington and Camden counties.

