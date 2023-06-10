More than 100 kids learned about the environment, responsible fishing and the perils of doing drugs at a free event in Galloway Township last Saturday.
More than 40 rods and reels were loaned out to families as they raced to catch the most fish at the 17th annual Hooked on Fishing, Not on Drugs event organized by the Friends of the Forsythe National Wildlife Refuge.
Fishing was held from 9 a.m. to noon at Patriot Lake. Organizers said $500 in prizes, including top-of-the-line rods and reels, were given out to winners ages 5 to 12. Refreshments were provided, and area businesses and community organizations donated food, bait and tackle, and T-shirts for all.
