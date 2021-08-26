More than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases in NJ, 11 new deaths; here are the latest numbers for South Jersey

Here’s an update of the COVID-19 numbers in the state.
New positive cases: 1,726
New deaths: 11
Total number of positive cases: 943,594
Total number of deaths: 24,085
Total vaccine doses administered: 11,005,193
CASES BY COUNTY
Atlantic: 26,937 cases, 667 deaths, 299,047 vaccine doses administered
Cape May: 5,222 cases, 180 deaths, 111,146 vaccine doses administered
Cumberland: 15,785 cases, 409 deaths, 139,509 vaccine doses administered
Ocean: 70,700 cases, 2,050 deaths, 571,517 vaccine doses administered
Figures are as of 1 p.m. Aug. 26
Source: N.J. Department of Health
