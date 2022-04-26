More soundproofing for Pickleball courts in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — City Council on Thursday unanimously approved a contract with Acoustiblock Inc. of Tampa, Florida, for sound-proofing tiles for the Pickleball Courts at 18th Street, behind the Ocean City Intermediate School. The total contract is not to exceed $44,000.

The site is very popular with fans of the game, with crowded courts on most days throughout the year. Some neighbors have complained about the sound of the plastic balls hitting the paddles throughout the day.

Mayor Jay Gillian said the sound absorbing panels will be the same height as the existing fence at the courts. He added that an upgraded bathroom would be in place by April 28, and the shed will also be improved.

Plans are to expand the number of courts at the site, Gillian said as part of his weekly message to residents.

Not everyone is happy with the city’s efforts. Gregg Balin, who plays at the 18th Street courts, was sharply critical of the mayor at the council meeting on Thursday. He opposes any consideration of putting new Pickleball courts at 34th Street, and accused Gillian of patronizing the Pickleball community.

“He wants your votes and he will say anything to get those votes,” Balin said at the meeting. Gillian is up for reelection in May.

A member of the Pickleball advisory commission, which helps guide the city on Pickleball-related matters, said at the meeting that the idea of courts at 34th Street was being explored as convenience to families in that area.

One of the neighbors of the current courts suggested the city install parking meters around 18th Street.

