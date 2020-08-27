ATLANTIC CITY — Nineteen new police officers, increased patrols in targeted areas, enhanced surveillance and continuous community outreach are all part of an effort by the Police Department to increase public safety, officials said Wednesday.
During a virtual meeting for 3rd Ward residents, concerns over loud parties, off-road vehicles on city streets, blatant drug dealing and other nuisance behaviors that impact quality of life were all raised. The virtual meeting was hosted by 3rd Ward Councilman Kaleem Shabazz and members of the Atlantic City Police Department, including Deputy Chiefs James Sarkos and Bridget Pierce and Lts. Wilber Santiago and Mark Benjamin.
Shabazz said Wednesday's meeting was the first in what would be an ongoing series to adequately address residents' concerns and allow the Police Department the opportunity to directly respond.
"I want to assure you that, as your elected council person, the safety of every resident and every family in the ward, and the city, is my highest priority," Shabazz said.
Sarkos discussed the addition of 19 new officers to the force and what their respective roles would be. Fifteen of the new recruits are Special Law Enforcement Class II officers who will be assigned to the city's Tourism District, which includes the Boardwalk and downtown business area.
The other four are full-time officers who have already started their shifts with the Patrol Division.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic City Police Department bolstered its ranks Monday with the prom…
Responding to a resident's concern over the prevalence of loud, late-night parties in Stanley Holmes Village, Sarkos said the ACPD is a phone call away.
"Rest assured, we are going to come and address it," Sarkos said. "Sometimes it might not be an immediate response, but we'll get there as soon as we can and make sure that they abide by the noise ordinance."
Sarkos also said prostitution and drug activity near the Madison Hotel was an issue the department is working with state and county law enforcement agencies to address.
Drug dealing and the use of narcotics, as well as aggressive panhandling on the Boardwalk and around the Ducktown neighborhood, was also brought up by a resident. Sarkos and Santiago, the supervisor for the department's Neighborhood Coordination Officers program, said the coronavirus pandemic has put a strain on social service agencies, thereby amplifying some of those issues.
ATLANTIC CITY — The Casino Reinvestment Development Authority on Tuesday approved up to $3 m…
"We've been engaging these individuals (and) a lot of them refuse services, and there's less services out there for them to be referred to," Sarkos said. "So I understand your your concern and we see it, and we are doing our best to address it. But it is a very challenging time right now in light of everything that's going on, but we're gonna keep at it, we're not discouraged."
Four of the NCOs are designated to community outreach, and Santiago said those officers are doing what they can with limited access to the usual social services.
The department also is working on enhancing video surveillance capabilities, which would allow it to more quickly identify problem areas and respond accordingly, Sarkos said. The department already uses continuous video surveillance on the Boardwalk and surrounding areas.
The next public safety meeting has not been scheduled.
081820_nws_ncu
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Atlantic City Police socially distanced community BBQ
I cover Atlantic City government and the casino industry since joining The Press in early 2018. I formerly worked as a politics & government reporter for NJ Herald and received the First Amendment: Art Weissman Memorial NJPA Award two years in a row.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.