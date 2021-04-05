More New Jerseyans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

As of Monday, April 5, many more people are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.
Gov. Phil Murphy has opened up eligibility for the vaccine to all individuals ages 55-64, those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities and workers across various sectors from real estate to higher education to sanitation.
The following groups of individuals are now eligible for vaccination:
- Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
- Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
- Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
- Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.
- Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.
- Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
- Higher Education, including educators and support staff
- Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)
The new eligibility standards following an increase in vaccine availability to New Jersey, as well as a push from the federal government to increase vaccination efforts. Last month, Murphy opened eligibility up to school and childcare employees, hospitality workers and transportation workers, among other professions.
As of Monday, 1.7 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2.99 million have had at least one dose of one of the three available vaccines.
All New Jerseyans can register for the vaccine in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System. Those registered with the state will be notified when eligible for the vaccine, and again when a vaccination appointment is available through the system. Those who are eligible may also schedule an appointment directly with vaccine locations, many of which do not make appointments through the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System.
The vaccine is free. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
