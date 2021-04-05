 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
More New Jerseyans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine
0 comments

More New Jerseyans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
Walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations at Epiphany Lutheran Church, Pleasantville

Epiphany Lutheran Church offered about 300 walk-in vaccinations Saturday due to its supply exceeding scheduled appointments.

 Ahmad Austin

As of Monday, April 5, many more people are now eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in New Jersey.

Gov. Phil Murphy has opened up eligibility for the vaccine to all individuals ages 55-64, those 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities and workers across various sectors from real estate to higher education to sanitation.

The following groups of individuals are now eligible for vaccination:

  • Communications, IT, media, including communications infrastructure support (engineers, technicians) and members of the press
  • Laundry services, including workers in laundromats, laundry services, and dry cleaners
  • Real estate, building, and home services, including construction workers, code officials, plumbers, electricians, HVAC technicians, property management, and maintenance workers
  • Retail financial institutions, including bank tellers, lending service, public accounting, and check cashing workers.
  • Sanitation, including workers providing disinfection and janitorial services for all essential facilities and modes of transportation; city sanitation workers; residential, commercial, and industrial solid and hazardous waste removal.
  • Utilities, including electrical generation and supply system, natural gas delivery, nuclear power plant, water supply, telephone, cable/fiber optical/broadband/cellular service workers
  • Higher Education, including educators and support staff
  • Librarians, including librarians and support staff at municipal, county, and state libraries (i.e. those not included in K-12 announcement)

The new eligibility standards following an increase in vaccine availability to New Jersey, as well as a push from the federal government to increase vaccination efforts. Last month, Murphy opened eligibility up to school and childcare employees, hospitality workers and transportation workers, among other professions.

As of Monday, 1.7 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2.99 million have had at least one dose of one of the three available vaccines.

All New Jerseyans can register for the vaccine in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System. Those registered with the state will be notified when eligible for the vaccine, and again when a vaccination appointment is available through the system. Those who are eligible may also schedule an appointment directly with vaccine locations, many of which do not make appointments through the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System.

The vaccine is free. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Capitol Police officer killed after suspect rams car into barrier

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. I joined The Press in 2015. In 2013, I was awarded a NJPA award for feature writing as a reporter for The Current of Hamilton Township.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News