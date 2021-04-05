More New Jerseyans are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

The new eligibility standards following an increase in vaccine availability to New Jersey, as well as a push from the federal government to increase vaccination efforts. Last month, Murphy opened eligibility up to school and childcare employees, hospitality workers and transportation workers, among other professions.

As of Monday, 1.7 million people in New Jersey have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 2.99 million have had at least one dose of one of the three available vaccines.

All New Jerseyans can register for the vaccine in the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System. Those registered with the state will be notified when eligible for the vaccine, and again when a vaccination appointment is available through the system. Those who are eligible may also schedule an appointment directly with vaccine locations, many of which do not make appointments through the NJ Vaccine Scheduling System.

The vaccine is free. For more information, visit covid19.nj.gov/vaccine.

