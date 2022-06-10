More guarded beaches available in Ocean City this weekend

OCEAN CITY — With more staff on hand, additional city beaches will be guarded starting Saturday, city spokesperson Doug Bergen said.
Beaches will be guarded weekends and holidays from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More beaches will be guarded throughout summer, Bergan said.
Those beaches are:
- North Street
- Stenton Place
- St. Charles Place
- Brighton Place
- Fifth Street
- Sixth Street Surfing Beach
- Eighth Street
- Ninth Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street
- 14th Street
- 15th Street
- 18th Street
- 26th Street
- 30th Street
- 34th Street
- 36th Street
- 44th Street
- 50th Street
- 58th Street
Bathers are reminded to only enter waters protected by lifeguards Questions can be addressed by calling 609-525-9200.
For information on guarded beaches and all OCBP activity, visit ocnj.us/ocbp.
