More charges due as Cape May councilman remains in jail

Bezaire said he had already had a hearing June 17.

“I’ve been here for seven days now,” he said. “I was hoping to have the hearing today in order to possibly be released on my own recognizance or at least have a discussion as to why I was being detained.”

Since New Jersey introduced bail reform in 2017, it is unusual for a suspect to be held in custody after being processed.

DeLury said that initial hearing was for the prosecution to request that he remain in custody. Wednesday was the start of the detention hearing, but the state is allowed to request an adjournment of up to three days.

“This matter is extremely complicated,” Hance told DeLury in the livestreamed proceedings. Detectives are still working on reports to provide to attorney John Tumelty, who has taken over Bezaire’s defense.

+2 Cape May OKs 50-foot limit on outside drinking CAPE MAY — City Council on Tuesday amended rules for the public consumption of alcohol, limi…

“There are additional charges that are coming against Mr. Bezaire involving a second victim,” Hance said.

Hance said prosecutors are still working on whether Bezaire will also face charges of official misconduct, a New Jersey charge filed against a public official alleged to have taken action that violates his duty to act on behalf of the public good.