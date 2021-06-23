More charges due as Cape May City councilman remains in jail

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire remains in jail after a hearing Wednesday morning before Superior Court Judge Bernard DeLury, at which assistant prosecutor Jennifer Hance said more charges are likely against the local businessman and elected official.
Bezaire was sworn in as a member of City Council in January. He now faces criminal charges alleging cyber-harassment of a former girlfriend.
Hance told the judge on Wednesday that additional charges may be filed in connection with someone she described as a second victim.
The hearing, which will decide whether Bezaire should remain in county jail or be released while awaiting trial, was continued until Friday morning.
Appearing at the remote hearing from a video connection in the Cape May County jail, Bezaire told the judge that he has already missed his child’s high school graduation. He had hoped to be released after the detention hearing, but Hance asked for a delay until Friday morning.
Bezaire, 43, wore an orange prison jumpsuit with a blue mask around his neck. He has been in county jail for a week, since he was taken into custody on June 16 on charges of stalking, invasion of privacy and cyber-harassment.
According to a news release from Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Paul Skill of the Prosecutor’s Office, after Bezaire was taken into custody, detectives searched his home on Windsor Avenue and his real estate office on Washington Street.
Hance said at the hearing Wednesday that detectives are still combing through Bezaire’s electronic devices.
“We have multiple computers, tablets and cell phones that we are working through,” she said at the hearing.
“Your honor, may I speak for a moment, please?” Bezaire said at the hearing.
“If your attorney is aware of what you want to say, I’m happy to hear you, sir,” DeLury responded.
Bezaire said he had already had a hearing on Thursday, June 17.
“I’ve been here for seven days now,” he said. “I was hoping to have the hearing today in order to possibly be released on my own recognizance or at least have a discussion as to why I was being detained.”
Since New Jersey introduced bail reform in 2017, it is unusual for a suspect to be held in custody after being processed.
DeLury said that initial hearing was for the prosecution to request that he remain in custody. Wednesday was the start of the detention hearing, but the state is allowed to request an adjournment of up to three days.
“This matter is extremely complicated,” Hance told DeLury in the live-streamed proceedings. Detectives are still working on reports to provide to attorney John Tumelty, who has taken over Bezaire’s defense.
“There are additional charges that are coming against Mr. Bezaire involving a second victim,” Hance said at the hearing.
Hance said prosecutors are still working on whether Bezaire will also face charges of official misconduct, a New Jersey charge filed against a public official alleged to have taken action that violates his duty to act on behalf of the public good.
Tumelty said he began working on Bezaire’s defense the day before the hearing and planned to speak to his client at the jail later in the day.
Hance had requested the hearing be delayed until Monday. DeLury instead listed it for Friday, but said if she were not ready to proceed at that time she could explain it to the court then.
Invasion of privacy is a third-degree crime, while the others are fourth-degree crimes. Someone convicted of a third-degree crime could face three to five years in prison, while a fourth-degree crime could mean an 18-month sentence, according to Sutherland.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
