More charges due as Cape May City councilman remains in jail

Hance said at the hearing Wednesday that detectives are still combing through Bezaire’s electronic devices.

“We have multiple computers, tablets and cell phones that we are working through,” she said at the hearing.

“Your honor, may I speak for a moment, please?” Bezaire said at the hearing.

“If your attorney is aware of what you want to say, I’m happy to hear you, sir,” DeLury responded.

Bezaire said he had already had a hearing on Thursday, June 17.

“I’ve been here for seven days now,” he said. “I was hoping to have the hearing today in order to possibly be released on my own recognizance or at least have a discussion as to why I was being detained.”

Since New Jersey introduced bail reform in 2017, it is unusual for a suspect to be held in custody after being processed.

DeLury said that initial hearing was for the prosecution to request that he remain in custody. Wednesday was the start of the detention hearing, but the state is allowed to request an adjournment of up to three days.