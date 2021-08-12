More charges announced in Fairfield Township house party shooting

BRIDGETON — Six additional suspects were arrested on charges ranging from hindering apprehension to murder in connection with a May 22 mass shooting at a birthday party in Fairfield Township, Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said Thursday.
At a news conference in Bridgeton, Webb-McRae said Zedekiah Holmes, 21, was charged Wednesday with the murder of Kevin Elliott, 30, and Asia Hester, 25, both of Bridgeton. Elliott and Hester were two of three people killed during the shooting at a ’90s-themed birthday party that Saturday night.
A third victim, Brailyn Holmes, 19, of Millville, died later at the hospital, according to State Police. Brailyn Holmes is the sister of Zedekiah Holmes, Webb-McRae said, adding he is not charged with her shooting death at this time.
What began as a lively birthday party erupted into chaos and hysteria just before midnight. Details of the deadly incident can be heard in the 911 calls that followed the gunfire.
Partygoers fled or hid while flooding the county dispatch center with calls.
“Holmes is alleged to have been at the party and in proximity of numerous 45-caliber shell casings,” Webb-McRae said.
She said the shell casings were identified as being from a handgun that was fired at a prior shooting on South Burlington Road.
Holmes has already been detained on charges related to that shooting.
“The state has moved to detain Mr. Holmes on this matter, and we anticipate a hearing during the week of Aug. 16,” Webb-McRae said.
Holmes has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Webb-McRae declined to discuss what the motive for the shooting could have been but said many of the victims were shot at random.
“What is most compelling to me, it was ordinary young people just trying to have a good time,” Webb-McRae said. “This could happen to any of us.”
In addition to Holmes, Webb-McRae announced charges against five other people in connection with the incident.
Arthur Armstead, 28, of Millville, was charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, obstruction and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Webb-McRae said that after the shooting, Armstead went to his mother’s home in Fairfield, where he was then taken to Wilmington, Delaware, by Aladrienne Milbourne, 31.
In Delaware, Armstead took refuge with Tasia Coleman, 27, Webb-McRae said.
While Armstead was hiding in Delaware, his mother, Priscilla Armstead, 46, allegedly arranged for him to travel to Atlantic City.
Armstead then traveled to Atlantic City, where he stayed in a hotel with Tazshaina Sadler, 28, Webb-McRae said. After learning that authorities were looking for him, Armstead turned himself in to members of the State Police on an outstanding warrant for an unrelated gun charge.
Coleman, Sadler, Milbourne and Priscilla Armstead were all arrested and charged with hindering apprehension, obstruction and conspiracy to commit those offenses.
Priscilla Armstead also has been charged with tampering with evidence.
The state has moved to detain Priscilla Armstead, Arthur Armstead, Sadler and Coleman.
Prior to the announcement Thursday, three others had been arrested and charged in the shooting. On May 23, Kevin Dawkins was arrested in Bridgeton. He is alleged to have been present at the party, exiting the house and discharging a handgun at and above the crowd after the initial shooting had ended.
Dawkins, 36, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a large-capacity magazine, certain persons not to have a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is being held at the Cumberland County jail.
Larry McCrae, 39, was charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a handgun after authorities recovered two guns linked to the shooting.
Darrell Dawkins, 30, was charged with unlawful possession of a handgun for a pistol that was recovered after police searched his vehicle that was parked at the house during the party.
Webb-McRae said it was determined that the guns found in Darrell Dawkins’ and McCrae’s possession were not fired during the shooting.
Officials said at least six separate firearms were shot that evening. Nine additional firearms were present at the scene.
Darrell Dawkins is being held at the Cumberland County jail, while McCrae was released and is being monitored by pretrial services.
