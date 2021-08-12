More charges announced in Fairfield Township house party shooting

Holmes has already been detained on charges related to that shooting.

“The state has moved to detain Mr. Holmes on this matter, and we anticipate a hearing during the week of Aug. 16,” Webb-McRae said.

Holmes has also been charged with conspiracy to commit murder, four counts of attempted murder, six counts of possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose and one count of unlawful possession of a handgun.

Webb-McRae declined to discuss what the motive for the shooting could have been but said many of the victims were shot at random.

“What is most compelling to me, it was ordinary young people just trying to have a good time,” Webb-McRae said. “This could happen to any of us.”

In addition to Holmes, Webb-McRae announced charges against five other people in connection with the incident.

Arthur Armstead, 28, of Millville, was charged with hindering apprehension, tampering with evidence, obstruction and conspiracy to commit those offenses.

Webb-McRae said that after the shooting, Armstead went to his mother’s home in Fairfield, where he was then taken to Wilmington, Delaware, by Aladrienne Milbourne, 31.