AVALON — An extra 10 blocks of borough shoreline will have fresh sand after being added to a beach fill project, officials said on Thursday.

The project, at no additional cost, will now stretch from Ninth Street to 28th Street, placing 581,000 cubic yards of sand to the beaches there, borough officials said in a news release.

The project is expected to begin next Monday.

Previously, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' outline for the work had sand fill between Ninth and 18th streets. Mayor Martin Pagliughi said that additions are welcome news because harsh winter storms have chewed away sand on the borough's north-end beaches.

"These projects truly represent how projects involving federal, state and municipal partners should work," Pagliughi said in a statement on Thursday. "It will result in a protective beach and dune system in advance of the Atlantic hurricane season."

The beach fill was detailed by the Army Corps on Jan. 9, when a contract was awarded to Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company, an Oak Brook, Illinois-based company that has previously been tasked with similar borough projects. Most work calls for extending the beach profile between the toe of the dune and waterline, officials said.

When the borough's project concludes, another will be conducted on behalf of Stone Harbor, which neighbors the seaside community to the south. Both are on the same barrier island.

Officials expect a beach fill pipe's landing area to be on the 12th Street beach. The fill will begin on Ninth Street, heading south to about 27th and 28th streets, with workers placing sand 24-7.

Work would only be suspended because of unsafe weather conditions or mechanical problems, officials said.

An additional pipe will be placed on the beach as the project moves south, officials said. To keep beach goers safe, the area about 1,000 away from the fill will be closed off, gradually reopening once beach paths are formed.