More attention coming back to the Negro Leagues in South Jersey

A mural of Max Manning pitching in his Negro League uniform was finished in November above the parking lot of Jo-Jo Italian Grille restaurant in Pleasantville.

Lloyd, the greatest Negro League player in Atlantic City history, joined the Bacharach Giants during the 1920s. He became a resident of Atlantic City in 1931. For many years, he managed the semi-pro Farley Stars, who played at Pop Lloyd Stadium. He also served as Little League Commissioner. He died on March 19, 1964, and was elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1977.

Pop Lloyd Stadium, located at Huron and Indiana avenues in Atlantic City, was originally dedicated to Lloyd on Oct. 2, 1949.

Pop Lloyd Stadium is a national treasure and the oldest and most public commemoration of Black baseball in the country, said Michael Everett, a Linwood resident, who is the director of the Pop Lloyd Committee.

After Lloyd died, the stadium fell into disrepair for the first time in the late 1970s and 1980s, a victim of a lack of interest in the Negro Leagues, neglect and a shortage of funds.

The first wave of attention swung back to the Negro Leagues and its South Jersey history came during the 1990s.