The Jersey Shore’s seasonal workforce may have a broader age range this year, and that could be a product of high costs still burdening the economy.

Despite it still being early for seasonal businesses to look for employees, a trend has developed. Fewer college-aged workers are applying for these jobs, says Kelly Schoch, of Torma Entertainment, which operates several businesses on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

“I’ve really noticed it this year,” Schoch said. “We’re always looking for great applicants. If they’re a great applicant, I’ll find a spot for them.”

Schoch was one of several people representing a group of Boardwalk businesses at Manco & Manco’s Ninth Street location on Friday and Saturday for a job fair.

In Cape May County, tourism officials are hoping to build off strong back-to-back years following the COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

In 2020, a pandemic year, the county’s total tourism expenditures tallied about $5.4 billion, representing a nearly 21% drop from 2019, a record year for the county, a county-issued report in its 2022 outlook says.

With the cost of living continuing to increase, adults may be feeling a need to earn supplemental money, said Vicki Clark, the former president of the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, who has recently returned as a consultant.

“It’s a very direct testimony to the economy that we’re in, and that follows trends of previous economic cycles,” Clark said. “People have less disposable income in general, so there’s more need for those extra jobs. Everything is much more expensive so that just fits into what we always see when we get into these more difficult economic times.”

Inflation is also impacting teenagers, Clark said.

“If teens aren’t working, their families are giving them their spending money,” Clark said. “It would be my thinking that there are going to be more local teens who are looking for a summer job. We 100% encourage that because summer jobs are so critically important to a teenager’s communication skills.”

One of those job-hunting teens was Egg Harbor Township’s Lauren Piskun.

With her mother, Sandy Piskun, 49, beside her as a guide, the 15-year-old went up to nearly all the Ocean City businesses at the job fair’s Friday session, leaving her name and contact information with them, hoping for a callback.

She was one of about a handful of job seekers speaking to about 10 businesses set up in the back of Manco & Manco, where a table had been set up with employment information.

Showing yourself off to prospective employers for the first time can be intimidating for many teens, said Lauren Piskun, who is also a soccer player when she’s not in class.

“I’ve had a few friends that have worked here (Boardwalk) before, so they told me it was a good place to come,” Piskun said.

The teenager said she is looking for a first job as a way to begin her working career and building skills that will help her in the future.

Other Boardwalk business employers, like Liberty Entertainment, which owns Auntie Ann’s, Ben & Jerry’s and escape rooms there, said they are seeing fewer college students apply for jobs, said Sam Bangs, director of operations.

Businesses have struggled in the past few years, even as pandemic restrictions were lifted, to hire employees. That’s been attributed to a number of people not immediately returning to the workforce.

Businesses have had to fight for employees, offering more incentives and higher pay to compete for workers.

“We’re always trying to find new ways to reach out to people,” Bangs said. “Even for the last couple of years, we’ve been able to get enough staff. It’s just been a struggle to do that, and it’s just a constant, ongoing hiring through August, which is just different for us.”

Clark said there are usually plenty of seasonal job opportunities in the area when summer approaches, even if businesses aren’t directly related to shore towns the enterprises that operate there. When there’s a rise in people, businesses from banks to healthcare facilities bring on additional staff to handle the influx.

Clark said Cape May County should see another strong year in tourism, something she finds “very remarkable,” given the pandemic left so many uncertain as to whether or not the industry could be rebuilt swiftly and provide for people.

“We’ve proven that Cape May County is a destination of choice, and we benefit from our location, and that location being a close drive to major metropolitan populated areas.”