'Mootilda' has mooed her last: Owner confirms death of roaming Upper Township cow

UPPER TOWNSHIP — A loose cow in Marmora has been captured and butchered, the owner of the animal said Tuesday.

“We gave it to a family in need,” he said.

He wanted community members to have closure, he said.

The animal had been roaming free since the summer, capturing the imagination of many in the township and beyond.

Multiple people have come forward with suggestions for the animal, and some have searched the woods and marsh for signs of her.

“I don’t want anybody in the woods out looking for this thing,” said the owner, who asked not to be identified.

Marmora cow caretaker believes animal may be dead UPPER TOWNSHIP — A wayward cow that captured the imagination of many in the Marmora section …

Township animal control officials said a citation for an ordinance violation for a loose cow had been issued, and confirmed the owner’s identity.

He said he is concerned about backlash from community members and others who had grown protective of the animal, which a local woman who had been feeding the animal dubbed “Mootilda.”

She had sought to get the cow into a sanctuary but was unable to contain it.

The cow’s original owner said it was one of three in a small herd of Scottish Highland cows, a cattle breed with long, shaggy coats that often have long horns.

The other two had horns, while this one did not, which made it difficult for the animal to get enough at feeding time.

“I would be hand-feeding this thing,” the owner said. “I nurtured this cow. I babied this thing. I did everything I could.”

Mootilda, Marmora's wandering cow, remains at large UPPER TOWNSHIP — In the 19th century American West, range wars flared over where cattle coul…

The cow had gotten loose before, but he said he had been able to recapture it. But it got loose again, and she began to wander in a wider and wider area.

For months, he said, he worried about the animal and sought to recapture it, describing it as a living nightmare.

“I’ve been searching for this thing day and night,” he said.

The cow stopped coming home in May, he said.

In the summer, the cow had been involved in a car accident. He said he went to the scene, and State Police told him the animal had left the scene. They believed it would die in the woods. He thought the animal was dead until sightings appeared on social media and there was a report in The Press of Atlantic City.

The owner said he had been a vegan for years and cared for the animals he raised for beef.

Meet 'Mootilda': Upper Township woman cares for stray cow UPPER TOWNSHIP — A cow reported wandering loose in the woods of Marmora is alive and well, l…

“In my mind, we treated these things properly. They weren’t abused,” he said.

The other two had already reached their market weight and had been slaughtered and butchered. He said it was done humanely.

The roaming cow did not want to be contained, he said, and got too strong to fence in. The owner said he was in regular contact with police and animal control, as well as wildlife officials and others. He and his friends searched the woods with drones and on foot, he said.

The owner believes noise from helicopters and other machinery used in utility work upgrading power lines drove the cow farther away.

After recent news stories about the cow, he said, there had been increasing interest. He said he was finally able to recapture the animal. It was not safe for it to be loose, he said, not only for the potential of causing more traffic accidents, but also because of its size and temperament. The cow weighed an estimated 800 pounds.

While the animal could seem docile and even friendly, he said it could be unpredictable.

“It was not a pet,” he said.

The owner said he would not raise cattle again.