UPPER TOWNSHIP — Last April, Daniel Reeves replaced Dan Young as the township’s attorney, after Young served close to two decades as the municipal solicitor.

Reeves did not make it quite as long.

On Monday, the Township Committee approved replacing Reeves with Anthony Monzo, a partner in the firm where Reeves works.

According to township officials, Reeves resigned from the firm and as the township attorney.

Reeves said his resignation is effective as of Friday. He plans to open his own firm on Main Street in Cape May Court House, focusing on business and transactional law. He does not anticipate working in municipal law, at least at first.

“I’d like to keep my options open,” he said Monday.

Upper Township to change attorneys after 20 years UPPER TOWNSHIP – After more than 30 years working with Upper Township, including almost 20 a…

He said he told the members of the governing body it was an honor and privilege to work with them. Reeves said he learned a lot in the job, and gained new respect for the work put in to municipal government.

“And it was even fun sometimes,” he said.

He also described Dan Young as a mentor in municipal law and said he would be available to Monzo should he have any questions about ongoing township issues.

The committee vote came after a closed-door session, with Committee members Curtis Corson and Victor Nappen voting no and Mayor Jay Newman and Committee members Kim Hayes and Mark Pancoast in favor.

Monzo will receive $250 an hour under the signed contract, with the contract not to exceed a total of $180,000 for the year.

Monzo has served as municipal solicitor in other communities, most recently in Cape May from 1999 to 2016. He has also served as solicitor for Lower Township.

Remote meeting question raised in Upper Township UPPER TOWNSHIP — For all you 1970s TV buffs, when Upper Township engineer Paul Dietrich said…

He is the founding partner of the firm Monzo, Catanese, Hillegass, and has been the general counsel for Cape Regional Medical Center since 1995 and for Sturdy Savings Bank since 2017, according to a biography posted on the firm’s website.

The closed-door session included other matters, as outlined in the resolution approving it. Most municipal business must be discussed and decided in public by the governing body, but there are exceptions for contract negotiations, litigation and some other matters.

There was a little of everything on the list for the meeting Monday, with the committee set to discuss the contract for animal control and potential litigation involving the Cape May County Agricultural Development Board, which is set to hold a public hearing on a controversial proposal for a winery in the Beesleys Point section of the township Feb. 27.