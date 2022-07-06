Monument at Inspira Vineland hospital salutes frontline heroes

VINELAND —With a 5,000-pound steel heart entrenched outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland, healthcare workers' dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will never be forgotten.
Inspira Health, which operates the hospital, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the monument dubbed the "Blue Hear for Heroes." The 11-by-12 foot heart will greet people at the hospital's front entrance, reminding them of the toll the pandemic, which has already claimed over 1 million American lives, has placed on its health care workers.
"The ‘Blue Heart for Heroes,’ at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, stands as a permanent tribute to our health care heroes, and will continue to inspire us all as we move forward together, as a community," said Inspira Health President and CEO Amy Mansue in a statement.
When COVID-19 began spreading in the U.S. and a new way of life settled in throughout the nation, Inspira Health knew it wanted to honor its frontline heroes, starting a "Blue Hearts for Heroes" campaign. The community, in solidarity, responded by placing blue hearts in their windows to show their gratitude for Inspira’s workers.
