 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Monument at Inspira Vineland hospital salutes frontline heroes

  • 0
Inspira Blue Ribbon.jpg

An honorary steel blue heat stands outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland following a ribbon-cutting ceremony to dedicate the monument. 

 Brownstein Group, provided

VINELAND —With a 5,000-pound steel heart entrenched outside Inspira Medical Center Vineland, healthcare workers' dedication and hard work throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will never be forgotten.

Inspira Health, which operates the hospital, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the monument dubbed the "Blue Hear for Heroes." The 11-by-12 foot heart will greet people at the hospital's front entrance, reminding them of the toll the pandemic, which has already claimed over 1 million American lives, has placed on its health care workers.

"The ‘Blue Heart for Heroes,’ at Inspira Medical Center Vineland, stands as a permanent tribute to our health care heroes, and will continue to inspire us all as we move forward together, as a community," said Inspira Health President and CEO Amy Mansue in a statement.

When COVID-19 began spreading in the U.S. and a new way of life settled in throughout the nation, Inspira Health knew it wanted to honor its frontline heroes, starting a "Blue Hearts for Heroes" campaign. The community, in solidarity, responded by placing blue hearts in their windows to show their gratitude for Inspira’s workers.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Last-minute deal averts casino strike in Atlantic City

Union negotiators and casino management are trying to reach new contracts that would avoid a costly and disruptive strike during one of Atlantic City’s busiest weekends. Local 54 of the Unite Here union has set a 12:01 a.m. Friday deadline to reach a new agreement with the Borgata, Caesars, Harrah’s and Tropicana. If not, it has authorized a strike against those properties. And a fifth casino, the Hard Rock, faces a similar deadline early Sunday. The union is due to resume negotiations with Borgata owner MGM Resorts International Thursday morning.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Suspect in Highland Park mass shooting charged with 7 counts of murder

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News