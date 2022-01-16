Montreal in Cape May sold to new LLC

He described their family stories as both unbelievable and awe-inspiring.

“It’s a pretty amazing story. Having one grandparent as a survivor and another with the resistance, it really makes me proud of what they did,” Hirsch said.

According to Hirsch, Harry and Sophie saw an opportunity in hospitality. At the time, there was an economic boom in The Wildwoods, he said.

They saw the potential in Cape May, which in 1966 was a quiet beach town while Wildwood drew the big summer crowds.

They purchased a vacant property at Madison and Beach avenues.

Their Montreal Motel — three stories, 27 rooms, pull-in parking and a pool across from the ocean — was similar to the design of the Wildwood motels, later to be described as “doo-wop.” Today, there are 69 rooms at the Montreal Beach Resort, a restaurant, a pool and the city’s only beachfront liquor store, The Wine Cellar.

Because of the large numbers of French-speaking Canadians who came to Cape May County each summer, they named the motel after the largest city in the province of Quebec. Hirsch described it as his grandfather’s marketing idea.