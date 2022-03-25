Months after groundbreaking, no signs of work starting on Atlantic City ShopRite

ATLANTIC CITY — In November, a line of city and state officials, including Gov. Phil Murphy and Mayor Marty Small Sr., dug shovels into a mound of dirt and ceremonially broke ground on a new ShopRite on Baltic Avenue.
Not much seems to have happened since.
There is no sign of construction at the site.
There does not appear to be any excavation work underway, either, and cars remain parked on the lot, which still has a sign advertising $10 parking.
“We continue to progress and prep the site and look forward to bringing a new supermarket and fresh shopping experience to Atlantic City,” said Karen O’Shea, a spokesperson for ShopRite.
She said the site preparation includes utilities work, and that the company expected to begin work this summer.
ShopRite will hold a company-wide job fair Saturday at all store locations.
Attempts to get more details from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority were unsuccessful. A spokesperson said questions were forwarded to acting Executive Director Monica de los Rios, but there was no response as of Thursday afternoon.
Sean M. Pattwell is set to take the reins at the CRDA after being approved by the Board of Directors on March 15.
Bringing a full-service supermarket to the city has been a priority for the CRDA, which approved spending $18.7 million on the project. ShopRite is set to lease the property for $1 a year, with the authority retaining ownership of the land and the building.
At the groundbreaking, Murphy asked how long it would take to complete construction and start selling groceries. He was told about 14 months.
“I was hoping that it would be early ’23, but it looks like that may not be the case,” said Councilman Kaleem Shabazz, in whose ward the supermarket is planned.
So does he know when work will begin?
“That’s a good question,” Shabazz said Wednesday.
He said constituents have noticed the lack of physical progress at the property and have been asking him about the apparent delay. But with the governor, the mayor and leaders in the state Legislature on hand for the groundbreaking, Shabazz said residents are confident the project will move forward.
“I know it’s going to happen. It’s just a matter of when,” he said.
As it started raining Wednesday afternoon, residents around Baltic and Indiana avenues agreed that a ShopRite in the area would benefit the city and were looking forward to its being built.
“We don’t have one, so it’s definitely a good idea,” said Ivory Ruffin, 78, who was shopping for lottery tickets at the Cedar Food Market on the block.
Ruffin said he usually buys groceries at the ShopRite in Absecon but thinks the new supermarket will be busy because it’s the only one in town.
The absence of a supermarket in Atlantic City has been the norm for much of the past four decades.
Felix DeJesus, 71, also agreed that the new store would most likely be busy compared to other shopping places in the city like the Save A Lot grocery store in Renaissance Plaza.
“I heard people mention it, but I didn’t know if it was true,” said DeJesus, an Atlantic City resident who works at the Baltic Avenue Laundromat.
DeJesus said a ShopRite in the city would be “fantastic” since the one in Absecon is 6.5 miles away.
“If we had one here, we’d save on gas and time,” said DeJesus, who usually shops at Walmart and Sam’s Club outside the city to save money despite the distance.
It’s been more than 15 years since the city had a full-service supermarket, with residents relying on a number of corner groceries and a couple of larger food stores or traveling to larger supermarkets outside the city for their shopping.
At the groundbreaking in November, several officials described the project as the end of Atlantic City’s status as a food desert.
“Getting this supermarket built is going to mean so much for this community,” Murphy said then.
Staff Writer Selena Vazquez contributed to this report.
PHOTOS from the groundbreaking for ShopRite in Atlantic City
On November 18 2021, in Atlantic City the groundbreaking ceremony was held for the site of the new $18.5 ShopRite supermarket project with Governor Phil Murphy and other diginitaries in attendance.
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
A new ShopRite is being built near the Atlantic City Convention Center.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
City and state officials broke ground in November on the $18.7 million ShopRite project, turning ceremonial dirt that hasn’t been moved since.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Officials move a pile of earth Thursday to mark the beginning of construction of an $18.5 million ShopRite on Baltic Avenue in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Atlantic City resident Aliyah Cherrisse said the new ShopRite will make a big difference for single mothers in the city.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
111921-pac-nws-shoprite
Village Supermarket Executive Vice President William Sumas, left, talks with Gov. Phil Murphy on Thursday during a groundbreaking ceremony for ShopRite in Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
