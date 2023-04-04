Leaders in marine science and policy will convene at Monmouth University at 4 p.m. April 13 for the 16th annual Future of the Ocean Symposium in the Great Hall Auditorium.

Participants will explore where the nation is succeeding and failing to address climate change’s impacts on the oceans, and how oceans can help mitigate those impacts, according to a university news release.

“While the ocean has borne an outsized share of the brunt of climate change, we are only beginning to recognize its potential as part of the solution,” UCI Director Tony MacDonald said. “For example, the greening of ports and shipping, a continued shift to renewable energy sources, and the restoration of submerged vegetation in our estuaries can all play a part in lowering CO2 levels."

The event, hosted by the Monmouth University Urban Coast Institute, is free for all to attend, and no registration is required.

The world’s oceans have absorbed an estimated 90% of all of the excess heat from global warming and nearly one-third of the carbon dioxide emitted by human activities, the release said.

That has caused warming waters, ocean acidification, shifts in marine life habitats, retreating sea ice and an accompanying rise in sea levels.

Speakers will include National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Administrator Richard Spinrad, Scripps Institution of Oceanography Director Margaret Leinen, Lenfest Ocean Program Director Charlotte Hudson, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution Deputy Director Richard Murray and U.S. Agency for International Development climate change adviser Tashiana Osborne.

Journalist and PBS host Jack Ford will moderate.

Immediately following the symposium at 6 p.m., the UCI will host its Champion of the Ocean Awards reception, also in the Great Hall. This year’s National Champions of the Ocean will be Spinrad and Leinen, and State Coastal and Ocean Leadership awards will be presented to state Sen. Bob Smith and American Littoral Society Executive Director Tim Dillingham. Tickets are required to attend the reception, with proceeds supporting the UCI.

The Leslie Hitchner Family funds the event.

For more information, email uci@monmouth.edu or visit the UCI website at monmouth.edu/uci.