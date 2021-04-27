 Skip to main content
Monmouth County vice principal throws beer at Smithville diner after transgender argument
042521_nws_renfaire

Lisa and Mike Smurro, of Freehold, visited Smithville during the Renaissance Faire on Saturday.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithville restaurant diners Saturday.

A video, posted to Facebook by one of the diners, shows Michael Smurro and his wife, Lisa, arguing with a waitress about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.

"There's a man pissing in the bathroom, the women's bathroom," Lisa said to the waitress in the video. "She's a man. She was in the women's bathroom."

Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he regrets throwing his beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them.

“I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate,” he wrote in the email. “I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologize to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn’t done so. I apologize to anyone I offended.”

The uploader, who goes by Peach CC on Facebook, tells Lisa in the video, "You're being inappropriate. Take your hate elsewhere, please." After going back and forth with Lisa, the waitress walks away and Lisa turns her attention to the group recording the video.

A few seconds later, Michael approaches the tables and throws his beer toward one of them.

"Here you go, pal," Michael said in the video. "There you go."

The act caused a number of other customers to audibly react. Michael backs up, saying "Come out" while motioning toward himself. The couple then walk away, with the groups continuing to yell at one another until they're out of sight.

The school district posted a statement on its website Tuesday.

“This event is troubling as its perception potentially threatens the social-emotional well-being and climate of belonging that our Neptune School District community represents,” it read. “The actions shown in the video do not reflect our district’s commitment to inclusivity, cooperation, respect, and non-violence.

“The Board of Education and Superintendent will respond to this incident in a manner that is appropriate and relative to the seriousness of the situation and that takes into consideration the impact this incident has had on the reputation of our wonderful district,” it read.

Lisa said she and her husband observed someone she believed to be transgender enter the women's bathroom. A few tables over, the uploader said the two loudly made insensitive and transphobic remarks.

When the Smurros realized they were being recorded, a confrontation ensued.

The restaurant called Lisa Smurro and confirmed there is a gender-inclusive bathroom, she added.

"My whole thing is, that restaurant provided a bathroom for transgenders, and that’s where they should have gone," Lisa said in the report. "I just felt a little uncomfortable. Our daughter’s not young anymore, but if she was young and I brought her in there, that would have made me very uncomfortable."

Galloway Township police Lt. Chris McGinty told NJ.com that police were not contacted by the diners or the supposed transgender person.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

