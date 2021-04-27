Monmouth County vice principal throws beer at Smithville diner after transgender argument

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithville restaurant diners Saturday.

A video, posted to Facebook by one of the diners, shows Michael Smurro and his wife, Lisa, arguing with a waitress about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.

"There's a man pissing in the bathroom, the women's bathroom," Lisa said to the waitress in the video. "She's a man. She was in the women's bathroom."

Michael Smurro, vice principal of Neptune Middle School in Monmouth County, said in an email to The Associated Press on Tuesday that he regrets throwing his beer when he and his wife realized other patrons were filming them.

“I allowed my emotions to get in the way of my normally sound judgement and reacted in a way that was inappropriate,” he wrote in the email. “I do not condone violence or discrimination of any kind and should have simply walked away. I apologize to the person I threw my beer at and wish I hadn’t done so. I apologize to anyone I offended.”