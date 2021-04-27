Monmouth County vice principal pours beer on Smithville diner after transgender argument

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithville restaurant diners Saturday.

A video, posted to Facebook by one of the diners, shows Michael Smurro and his wife Lisa arguing with a waitress about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.

"There's a man pissing in the bathroom, the women's bathroom," Lisa said to the waitress in the video. "She's a man. She was in the women's bathroom."

The uploader, who goes by Peach CC on Facebook, then tells Lisa, "You're being inappropriate. Take your hate elsewhere, please." After a going back and forth with Lisa, the waitress walks away and Lisa turns her attention to the group recording the video.

A few seconds later, Michael approaches the tables and throws his beer toward one of them.

"Here you go, pal," Michael said in the video. "There you go."

The act caused a number of other customers to audibly react. Michael backed up, saying "Come out" while motion toward himself. The couple then walks away, with the groups continuing to yell at one another until they're out of sight.