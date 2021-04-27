 Skip to main content
Monmouth County vice principal pours beer on Smithville diner after transgender argument
0 comments

042521_nws_renfaire

On April 24 2021, in Smithville, the annual Renaissance Faire was held with a lot of people taking part in the outdoor fun. (l-r) Lisa and Mike Smurro of Freehold.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithville restaurant diners Saturday.

A video, posted to Facebook by one of the diners, shows Michael Smurro and his wife Lisa arguing with a waitress about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.

"There's a man pissing in the bathroom, the women's bathroom," Lisa said to the waitress in the video. "She's a man. She was in the women's bathroom."

The uploader, who goes by Peach CC on Facebook, then tells Lisa, "You're being inappropriate. Take your hate elsewhere, please." After a going back and forth with Lisa, the waitress walks away and Lisa turns her attention to the group recording the video.

A few seconds later, Michael approaches the tables and throws his beer toward one of them.

"Here you go, pal," Michael said in the video. "There you go."

The act caused a number of other customers to audibly react. Michael backed up, saying "Come out" while motion toward himself. The couple then walks away, with the groups continuing to yell at one another until they're out of sight.

According to a report from NJ.com, Michael is the vice principal of Neptune Middle School. Tami Crader, the district superintendent, said the incident was under investigation.

Lisa said she and her husband observed someone she believed to be transgender enter the women's bathroom. A few tables over, the uploader said the two loudly made insensitive and transphobic remarks.

When the Smurros realized they were being recorded, a confrontation ensued.

The restaurant called Lisa and confirmed there is a gender-inclusive bathroom, she added.

"My whole thing is, that restaurant provided a bathroom for transgenders, and that’s where they should have gone," Lisa said in the report. "I just felt a little uncomfortable. Our daughter’s not young anymore, but if she was young and I brought her in there, that would have made me very uncomfortable."

Galloway Township Police Lt. Chris McGinty told NJ.com that police were not contacted by the diners or the supposed transgender person.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

