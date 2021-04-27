Monmouth County vice principal pours beer on Smithville diner after transgender argument

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Monmouth County vice principal is under investigation by his district after he was seen on video throwing beer at Smithville restaurant diners Saturday.
A video, posted to Facebook by one of the diners, shows Michael Smurro and his wife Lisa arguing with a waitress about a transgender woman using the women's bathroom.
"There's a man pissing in the bathroom, the women's bathroom," Lisa said to the waitress in the video. "She's a man. She was in the women's bathroom."
The uploader, who goes by Peach CC on Facebook, then tells Lisa, "You're being inappropriate. Take your hate elsewhere, please." After a going back and forth with Lisa, the waitress walks away and Lisa turns her attention to the group recording the video.
A few seconds later, Michael approaches the tables and throws his beer toward one of them.
"Here you go, pal," Michael said in the video. "There you go."
The act caused a number of other customers to audibly react. Michael backed up, saying "Come out" while motion toward himself. The couple then walks away, with the groups continuing to yell at one another until they're out of sight.
According to a report from NJ.com, Michael is the vice principal of Neptune Middle School. Tami Crader, the district superintendent, said the incident was under investigation.
Lisa said she and her husband observed someone she believed to be transgender enter the women's bathroom. A few tables over, the uploader said the two loudly made insensitive and transphobic remarks.
When the Smurros realized they were being recorded, a confrontation ensued.
The restaurant called Lisa and confirmed there is a gender-inclusive bathroom, she added.
"My whole thing is, that restaurant provided a bathroom for transgenders, and that’s where they should have gone," Lisa said in the report. "I just felt a little uncomfortable. Our daughter’s not young anymore, but if she was young and I brought her in there, that would have made me very uncomfortable."
Galloway Township Police Lt. Chris McGinty told NJ.com that police were not contacted by the diners or the supposed transgender person.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.