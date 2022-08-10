Monkeypox case confirmed in Vineland

VINELAND — The city on Saturday recorded its first confirmed case of monkeypox in the disease's ongoing outbreak, local officials said Wednesday.

The Vineland Health Department was notified that an area hospital's lab test confirmed the case in a patient.

So far, New Jersey has reported 277 probable and confirmed cases of monkeypox. Atlantic, Cumberland and Ocean counties have each recorded fewer than five cases, while Cape May County has recorded none, according to data from the state Department of Health updated Wednesday.

Contact tracing was conducted to alert those in close contact with the patient.

Additional information about the case is not being released due to patient confidentiality, officials said.

The federal government on Aug. 4 declared monkeypox a public health emergency.

As of Monday, 9,492 Americans have tested positive for the virus, according to the latest figures from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Most New Jersey residents are not at risk for contracting the virus, but rare cases are possible from close contact with an infected person or animal, city officials said.

The virus' symptoms include fever, body aches, chills, fatigue and pimple-like bumps scattered on the body.

Monkeypox is known to be transmitted through direct contact with an infectious rash, scab or bodily fluids through face-to-face contact, kissing or sexual activity, city health officials said.

The White House said it has made more than 1.1 million doses of monkeypox vaccine available and has helped to grow domestic diagnostic capacity to 80,000 tests per week.

The vaccine is available for an infected person's high-risk contacts. Confirmed patients also can be given an antiviral treatment, city officials said.

Cities throughout the nation have pressed the federal government to roll out the vaccine more quickly amid the growing outbreak.

In New Jersey, Gov. Phil Murphy announced last month that the state will expand vaccine eligibility to include those considered at a two-week higher risk of exposure.

For Cumberland County residents, the nearest facility offering the vaccine is Cooper University Hospital's Vaccine & Testing Clinic in Camden. Appointments can be made by calling 856-968-7100, city officials said.

To prevent infection, the CDC recommends avoiding close, skin-to-skin contact with someone with bumps resembling those caused by the virus. Intimate contact, such as kissing or sex, should also be avoided, city officials said.

Non-intimate contact, such as sharing eating utensils or drinking cups, should also be avoided, city officials said. Handwashing and sanitizer use are strongly recommended.

As a precaution, anyone experiencing flulike symptoms with swelling of lymph nodes and rashes on their face and body should contact their health care provider immediately, city officials said.

This Associated Press contributed to this report.