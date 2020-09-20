EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — The eastbound lane of Mill Road between Fire and Old Zion roads will be closed to traffic from 7 a.m. to noon Monday.
A detour will be in place, and motorists are advised to follow it or seek an alternate route.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressSpencer
