Monday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Atlantic City
Monday night shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 wounded in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit is investigating a Monday night shooting that left one man dead and two women wounded in the resort, Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner announced Tuesday.

Around 10:38 p.m., officers from the Atlantic City Police Department and the Prosecutor's Office responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of Pennsylvania and Magellan avenues.

Upon arrival, officers found Samir Ross, 19, of Atlantic City and two unnamed 21-year-old women, all suffering from gun shot wounds. 

All three victims were taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus to be treated for their injuries. Ross was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7800 or go to www.acpo.org/tips.

People can also call crime stoppers at 609-652-1234 or 1-800-658-8477 or visit www.crimestoppersatlantic.com.

