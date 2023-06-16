Monday is Juneteenth, the federal holiday that marks the end of slavery in the United States. What follows is a selection of events comemmorating the holiday in South Jersey. Information about additional events can be sent to newstips@pressofac.com.
Saturday, June 17
OCEAN CITY JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION: 1 to 5 p.m.; live music, comedy, vendors, bounce houses, food trucks and more; Haven Avenue between 7th and 8th streets, Ocean City; free. festivalnj.com.
Sunday, June 18
JUNETEENTH PERFORMANCE: 6 p.m.; East Lynne Theater Company is hosting a staged reading titled “Citizen James, or The Young Man Without a Country” to celebrate Juneteenth; one-man show about acclaimed novelist and civil rights activist James Baldwin; Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St.; donation only. EastLynneTheater.org.
Monday, June 19
JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION AT MACEDONIA BAPTIST CHURCH: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Harriet Tubman Museum at Macedonia Baptist Church, Lafayette Street, Cape May.
