CAPE MAY – Some city workers were told to stay home on Monday, after a mold remediation project took place at City Hall over the Easter holiday.

“First and foremost, I want to make sure all of the employees are safe,” said Mike Voll. He said staff in the construction office reported a smell of mold coming from a storage area in the basement.

“They don’t go in there very often,” Voll said Monday. “It could have been brewing for a while.”

The city had a remediation company come in over the holiday weekend, at a cost of about $15,000, to clean up any mold. On Monday morning, he was awaiting a final report before allowing employees to return, which he expected to happen Tuesday.

The rest of City Hall was open as normal on Monday.

City Hall once served as Cape May High School. It was originally built in 1971, and has been home to city offices since the 1960s. It originally housed the police and fire department as well as city offices.

Work continues on a new firehouse nearby, replacing a much newer building on Franklin Street. That work has been underway for more than a year, at a cost of more than $5 million. Work was supposed to be completed by now, Voll said on Monday, but in now looks like construction could stretch past Memorial Day.

City plans would also see the police department move out of the building, freeing more space for municipal operations.

City Council approved a $5 million bond a year ago for a new building, with a proposal to build on a property at St. Johns and Lafayette streets, to include the city’s dog park.

Work on a land swap allowing that construction is still underway, Voll said. The property is listed as part of the state’s Green Acres program, which would preclude any development unless it can be exchanged for property elsewhere.

By his time next year, Voll hopes to be in a similar position with the new police station as the city is now with the fire headquarters, with construction nearing completion as the summer approaches.

For now, the police administration is still operating out of the City Hall headquarters, with the detectives and officers increasingly relying on a substation in West Cape May.

Voll said no required records were damaged by the mold. He said the city is planning to digitize many of its records, meaning there will not be an issue with mold gathering on stored paper records.