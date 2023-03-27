Alanna Smallwood, who has spent the past 13 years as a school counselor and a total of 23 years in education, acknowledges the increased pressure young people experience today compared to two decades ago.

For one thing, academics are more demanding, Smallwood said.

“School work today is harder. The content today in fifth-grade math, I used to teach at the end of sixth grade and the beginning of seventh grade,” Smallwood said. “Kindergarten used to be learning how to play. Now in kindergarten, you are learning to read books.”

Technology and social media play a greater role in the lives of youth, Smallwood said. There is more pressure, whether the student is involved with sports with travel teams or with instrumental music. If there are financial struggles at home, young people will feel that also.

“The kids have more happening,” said Smallwood, 46, a Margate resident. “We don’t have a lot of outside counselors in South Jersey outside of the schools. The counselors who we do have are full.”

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated a years-long decline in the mental health of the nation’s children and teens. The number of young people experiencing sadness, hopelessness and thoughts of suicide has increased dramatically, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Smallwood and Mary Rybicki, a detective with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, each decided to educate themselves more about this subject by taking a youth mental health first aid course.

The internet and social media are among the factors that can contribute to young people feeling bad about themselves, Rybicki said.

During Rybicki’s 13 years as a detective, nine years were spent in the special victims unit, for which she interviewed children 22 and younger. In her current position doing community outreach, she sees the same children sometimes at youth camp, community events and school.

Because of the changes that have taken place for 21th century young people, one of the things Rybicki, 38, learned is that trying to relate to today’s children and teens with comparisons to what happened during her childhood 20-plus years ago might not be the most effective way to establish a bond.

“It is not to diagnose anyone,” Rybicki said of the youth mental health first aid course. “It’s about looking for changes in behavior, which can be withdrawing, listening and communicating.”

From Smallwood’s experience, social media use may be having more of an impact on girls’ mental health than on boys’.

Among young girls, the average weekly visits to the emergency department for suspected suicide attempts from February 2021 to March 2021 was 50.6% higher than the same period a year earlier, according to data from the CDC.

Smallwood mentioned a Donna Jackson Nakazawa book, “Girls on the Brink: Helping Our Daughters Thrive in an Era of Increased Anxiety, Depression, and Social Media,” that was released in September. Children are using Instagram and Snapchat, Smallwood said.

“A lot of 9-year-olds use the internet. There are a lot of fourth graders that have iPhones and Androids. Some have phones, but they don’t have the internet,” Smallwood said, adding that watching TikTok videos, for instance, can lead to seeing other social media images that impact self-esteem.

Besides surviving the pandemic, today’s students are living through the age of lockdown drills, something that either didn’t exist or happened less frequently 10 years ago, aid Joseph Faldetta, director of prevention services for Cape Assist, a substance misuse prevention and treatment agency serving Cape May County.

When young people are online, they can see false narratives on what people’s lives are like, Faldetta said.

“The idea of likes and online approval is worse now than 10 years ago,” Faldetta said. “Kids make mistakes, and they get recorded and posted online. ... It’s a very different world under the microscope.”

In an article published last year by the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers from the Health Resources and Services Administration found that anxiety and depression among children ages 3 to 17 have increased over the last five years.

The modern-day stresses that children and teenagers face have been noticed and are beginning to be addressed.

In response, states, cities and school districts are using COVID-19 relief dollars and their own money to launch programs to help students and teachers recognize the symptoms of mental illness and suicide risk and to build support services to help students who are struggling.

In January, Gov. Phil Murphy unveiled a $14 million mental health grant program that targets K-12 schools with the greatest need.

As a school counselor, Smallwood, who works with kindergartners through eighth graders, enters classrooms monthly and works on emotional learning such as breathing work and children’s yoga. She will have them write in a journal or will read to them, so they can focus.

“There are a lot of schools in Atlantic and Cape May counties that have a room where students can regulate themselves with fidget things and cards when they are feeling anxious,” Smallwood said.

Teen mental health first aid is being made available to 10th graders in Cape May County high schools, and in three years, all county high school students will be trained so that they can help their peers, said Temerity Berry, senior prevention specialist for Cape Assist.

“I was a teenager in the ‘90s. Twenty years ago, there was no social media,” Berry said. “Things I wanted to leave at school and survive, I could. Now, it follows you. ... There is a lot more on their (young people’s) plates.”

Cape Assist’s Virtual Youth Mental Health First Aid Course is free and available to anyone who lives or works in Cape May County. The next training date is May 18, but participants must register at least two weeks in advance for the selected training date. This allows enough time to fully register participants and for completion of two hours of online pre-work. The website is capeassist.org/mhfayouth.

Some information in this report came from a Christine Vestal story that appeared on stateline.org.