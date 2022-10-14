Moderate to major, Ian swiped sand from every shore town

Multiple stormy days brought erosion to beaches throughout New Jersey, ranging from minor to major, according to an initial storm damage assessment prepared by the state Department of Environmental Protection and released Wednesday.

Several Cape May County beaches saw major erosion, according to the findings, with moderate erosion reported for Brigantine and the damage in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport described as minor.

In Atlantic City, the state evaluation found dune scarping and up to 50 feet of erosion from the Inlet jetty to the border with Ventnor.

Several Ocean County beaches were also hit hard, with moderate erosion reported in Loveladies and major erosion in Harvey Cedars, Beach Haven and Holgate.

In all, beaches in that area lost thousands of feet of dunes, with erosion cutting steep, tall cliffs along the beach.

DEP staff assessed the storm damage to beaches on Oct. 6, finding 63 sites with minor beach or dune erosion on the ocean side or along the Delaware Bay, with moderate erosion in six sites and 12 showing major dune or beach erosion.

The storm’s impact was felt from the Caribbean to the Mid-Atlantic coast.

“After significantly impacting a large portion of Florida and the southeast coast, Ian tracked inland towards Virginia where its energy eventually transferred off the southern Mid-Atlantic coast; the effects from this developing coastal low began in New Jersey on Thursday, Sept. 29,” the DEP findings state.

A coastal low-pressure system meandered in between the southern Mid-Atlantic coast and the coast of New Jersey through late Wednesday, Oct. 5.

“The strength and position of this system plagued New Jersey with a prolonged period of onshore winds that created several days of rough seas and elevated surf conditions and persistent rainfall.

The roughest surf conditions persisted through Oct. 5, the state reported, with waves of up to nine feet. Buoys recorded wind gusts near 60 miles an hour during the storm, with offshore wave heights reaching 22 feet.

“All oceanfront and back bay locations reached minor flood stage levels during several tide cycles, with several locations approaching moderate flood stage; the peak of the flooding for most locations was on Monday, Oct. 3,” the statement reads. “These elevated tides were a product of several days of moderate to strong onshore winds and the proximity of the storm system center relative the coast.”

Ocean City, which is set to see beaches replenished next year, saw erosion throughout the island, with the dunes lost entirely from Fifth Street to close to Seventh Street.

In the Strathmere section of Upper Township, where there have been tall cliffs in the dunes in the north end all summer, the DEP found dune scarping up to 14 feet high.

The report also described erosion in Sea Isle City as major, with beach access damaged at Kennedy Boulevard.

While reporting up to 50 feet of erosion in the north end of North Wildwood, the DEP described it as minor, but listed major erosion elsewhere in the city.

Wildwood, Wildwood Crest, the Diamond Beach section of Lower Township and Cape May were described as receiving minor damage, and most of the erosion along the bay was also described as minor.