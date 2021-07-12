MobMovieCon and SopranosCon coming to Harrah's in Atlantic City

MobMovieCon and SopranosCon are coming to Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City this month.

The convention, July 24 and 25, is billed as “A celebration of the gangster genre in film and television,” and will feature guest appearances from actors who appeared in “Goodfellas,” “The Godfather,” “Scarface,” “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bad,” and more.

According to NJ.com, Ice-T will host the Mob Movie Awards ceremony on July 24.

“Our event is a fan-created dedication to the films and television shows that friends of ours love, including The Sopranos, Goodfellas, The Godfather, A Bronx Tale, Donnie Brasco, and many more,” reads the website for the event. “We created an interactive, street fair-inspired fan experience with food, music, exhibits, galleries, vehicles, cosplay, contests, and of course pictures and autographs.”

Other actors who are scheduled to make appearances include Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Paul Sorvino, Giancarlo Esposito, Vivica Fox, David Proval, Taral Hicks, and Armand Assante.

The events are being produced by 3fams Productions, which also puts on BoxingCon.

For more information, visit MobMovieCon.com.

