 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MobMovieCon and SopranosCon coming to Harrah's in Atlantic City
0 comments
top story

MobMovieCon and SopranosCon coming to Harrah's in Atlantic City

{{featured_button_text}}

MobMovieCon and SopranosCon are coming to Harrah’s Casino in Atlantic City this month.

The convention, July 24 and 25, is billed as “A celebration of the gangster genre in film and television,” and will feature guest appearances from actors who appeared in “Goodfellas,” “The Godfather,” “Scarface,” “The Sopranos,” “Breaking Bad,” and more.

According to NJ.com, Ice-T will host the Mob Movie Awards ceremony on July 24.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“Our event is a fan-created dedication to the films and television shows that friends of ours love, including The Sopranos, Goodfellas, The Godfather, A Bronx Tale, Donnie Brasco, and many more,” reads the website for the event. “We created an interactive, street fair-inspired fan experience with food, music, exhibits, galleries, vehicles, cosplay, contests, and of course pictures and autographs.”

Other actors who are scheduled to make appearances include Lorraine Bracco, Dominic Chianese, Paul Sorvino, Giancarlo Esposito, Vivica Fox, David Proval, Taral Hicks, and Armand Assante.

The events are being produced by 3fams Productions, which also puts on BoxingCon.

For more information, visit MobMovieCon.com.

Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251

clowe@pressofac.com

Twitter @clairelowe

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Protesters and police clash in Cuban capital in rare anti-government protest

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I began covering South Jersey in 2008 after graduating from Rowan University with a degree in journalism. After seven years at The Current and Gazette newspapers, I joined The Press in 2015. I currently cover education.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News