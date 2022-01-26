Mobile home residents seek rent control in Upper Township

“We’re going to move forward on this. It’s not going to take a week. It’s not going to take two weeks. It’s going to take time,” Corson said.

Multiple Pine Hill residents had signed a petition requesting the township take action. Many were at the meeting, pushing for action.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

One man, who did not go to the microphone or give his name, just called out “rent control” from his seat.

“We got it,” Corson said.

Speaking to the committee, Shimp described the most recent increase as unconscionable.

“Since they purchased the park, they have increased our rent each year,” she said.

The latest increase is $45 a month. Shimp said that puts her cost at $520 a month, not including utilities. She estimated that someone buying her home today would spend about $140,000.

Residents told Township Committee that there have been several increases already. Some of their ire was at the tone of the most recent notice of an increase, which they said read more like an eviction notice.