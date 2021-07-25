Mob (movies) make a move on Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Thousands of attendees at a mob film convention enjoyed pizza and cannoli, saw props and vehicles from favorite scenes and mingled with other fans of the genre.
The irresistible draw seemed to be a chance to visit psychiatrist Dr. Jennifer Melfi, or Lorraine Bracco, who portrayed the character in the HBO hit series “The Sopranos.”
She greeted fans, posed for photos and gave autographs in a room decorated to look like the character’s office in the series, where mob boss Tony Soprano, played by the late James Gandolfini, would speak to her in almost every episode.
Multiple other actors were also at the convention, which took place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Harrah’s Resort and combined MobMovieCon and SopranosCon. Organizers described it as being like Comic Con for fans of gangster movies.
The line for a few minutes with Bracco stretched the length of the hall where the convention took place.
“She was great. It was wonderful,” said Mike Murcia, of Jersey City, who paid an additional fee for the autograph and photograph. “She was definitely the most personable.”
About 7,500 people attended, according to Mike Mota, the CEO of Rhode Island-based VirtualCons, which presented the event. He expected even more to stream the event through a downloadable app.
SopranosCon got its start in 2019 at the Meadowlands, a celebration of the beloved New Jersey-based mob series. The event could not take place in 2019, which is when VirtualCons got its start, offering virtual conventions.
Mota said the company now combines virtual and in-person events. There was a virtual component of the Atlantic City event, with plans for conventions centered on boxing and Latin fashion, he said.
The event also included film screenings, with showings of the 1996 film “Gotti” and others. The “Godfather” film series had its proponents, while there were also fans of “Goodfellows,” in which Bracco also had a major role.
But “The Sopranos” seemed like a fan favorite.
“We binged it during quarantine,” said Sylvie Wise, who traveled from Brooklyn, New York, with Zach Jobin for the event. “It’s impactful.”
Jobin said it had enough of an impact to bring them to Atlantic City since watching the six seasons. They were checking out the 2003 Cadillac Escalade driven by Tony Soprano in the series.
“It’s just not the same without James Gandolfini in the driver’s seat,” Wise said.
Nearby, visitors posed under a massive portrait of Gandolfini in character.
Those who haven’t had enough Sopranos can look forward to “The Many Saints of Newark,” a film staring Gandolfini’s son Michael Gandolfini as the same character, set in the 1960s and 1970s. It’s set for an October release.
Mota said his company is working on a sequel to the 1996 film “Gotti,” with Armand Assante reprising his role as the real-life Gambino family boss John Gotti. The production was announced over the weekend, to be called “Gotti II: The Final Chapter, Facts Undisputed.”
Assante was in Atlantic City as part of the convention, as was actor, rapper and songwriter Ice-T, who called his 1991 album “O.G. Original Gangster” but has often played police officers, including his long run as NYPD Sgt. Odafin Tutuola on “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit.”
Saturday included the Mob Movie Awards, a formal dinner party for 1,000 that honored mob movies.
Characters in “The Sopranos” visited Atlantic City, which has its own real-life history with the mob. A state commission in the 1970s found that members of Philadelphia organized crime families had infiltrated local businesses, while associates of the Gambino family allegedly sought to buy a major hotel in town.
History and fiction blend in film and television, including in the well-known series “Boardwalk Empire,” based on a nonfiction book but presenting a fictionalized version of Enoch “Nucky” Johnson, Atlantic City boss, the leader of a political machine and one-time sheriff of Atlantic County.
Johnson provided accommodations for a pivotal moment in the history of American organized crime, a summit in 1929 that would be known as the Atlantic City Conference, which reportedly gathered together the New York crime families and the Chicago gangs, including well-known figures Al Capone, Meyer Lansky, “Lucky” Luciano, Vito Genovese and many others.
Close to a century later, mob royalty still converges on Atlantic City, even if they are now only gangsters when the cameras are rolling.
