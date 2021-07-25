Mob (movies) make a move on Atlantic City

SopranosCon got its start in 2019 at the Meadowlands, a celebration of the beloved New Jersey-based mob series. The event could not take place in 2019, which is when VirtualCons got its start, offering virtual conventions.

Mota said the company now combines virtual and in-person events. There was a virtual component of the Atlantic City event, with plans for conventions centered on boxing and Latin fashion, he said.

The event also included film screenings, with showings of the 1996 film “Gotti” and others. The “Godfather” film series had its proponents, while there were also fans of “Goodfellows,” in which Bracco also had a major role.

But “The Sopranos” seemed like a fan favorite.

“We binged it during quarantine,” said Sylvie Wise, who traveled from Brooklyn, New York, with Zach Jobin for the event. “It’s impactful.”

Jobin said it had enough of an impact to bring them to Atlantic City since watching the six seasons. They were checking out the 2003 Cadillac Escalade driven by Tony Soprano in the series.

“It’s just not the same without James Gandolfini in the driver’s seat,” Wise said.

Nearby, visitors posed under a massive portrait of Gandolfini in character.