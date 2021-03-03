Mizpah residents express dismay about closed firehouse plans

Ciambrone added public works could use garage space there to store plow trucks and salt needed to treat the roads in the western end of the township.

“We also want to maintain the building as a polling location for community residents,” he said.

There was no estimated cost for the project yet, according to Mayor Charles Cain, though he indicated the price tag likely would be modest as most of the work would be basic upgrades and refurbishing. The plan will be discussed further at the next regular committee meeting March 15.

Mizpah residents who virtually attended Monday's meeting were not quick to support the plan.

“I have concerns with increased police presence,” Rodney Segers said. “I don’t see the need for that activity.”

“We have community policing throughout the township, and it greatly benefits the residents,” Cain said.

“You are all leaving many questions unanswered,” Mizpah resident Samantha Jones said of the proposal. “You didn’t ask our opinions and failed to inform the residents. We are taxpayers, too.”

“That’s what we are doing tonight, informing the residents” Cain said.