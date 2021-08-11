Mizpah firehouse undergoing renovations, to serve as police substation

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Nearly a year after being closed, the Mizpah firehouse is in the process of being renovated, with new services to include a police substation, according to Mayor Charles Cain.

In a letter to residents dated Monday, Cain detailed plans for the station, including:

The firehouse will reopen.

A police substation will be added.

A public works annex will be added.

The firehouse will continue to serve as a community polling location.

"Renovations are already underway; they will take several months to complete," Cain wrote. "During the re-design process, the Township was inspired by the impressive 95-year history of the Mizpah Fire Company and all those who have served your community with honors; we have incorporated that history into the re-design of the existing facility, both inside and out."

The new police substation, Cain wrote, will allow residents to interact with police for minor issues without having to travel to Township Hall in Mays Landing.

The public works annex will allow the township to store and stage equipment, which should improve response time during significant weather events like snow and storms.

