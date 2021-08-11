Mizpah firehouse undergoing renovations, to serve as police substation

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — Nearly a year after being closed, the Mizpah firehouse is in the process of being renovated, with new services to include a police substation, according to Mayor Charles Cain.
In a letter to residents dated Monday, Cain detailed plans for the station, including:
- The firehouse will reopen.
- A police substation will be added.
- A public works annex will be added.
- The firehouse will continue to serve as a community polling location.
"Renovations are already underway; they will take several months to complete," Cain wrote. "During the re-design process, the Township was inspired by the impressive 95-year history of the Mizpah Fire Company and all those who have served your community with honors; we have incorporated that history into the re-design of the existing facility, both inside and out."
The new police substation, Cain wrote, will allow residents to interact with police for minor issues without having to travel to Township Hall in Mays Landing.
The public works annex will allow the township to store and stage equipment, which should improve response time during significant weather events like snow and storms.
"I want to personally assure you that during the renovations, all appropriate services and coverage for your community will continue," Cain wrote. "The building will be open with normal hours as a polling location for voters during the upcoming general election."
The Mizpah Volunteer Fire Company's lease at the firehouse ended Dec. 31.
Mizpah fire Chief Jay Davenport II and firefighter Craig Paxton were charged in October with official misconduct, conspiracy and theft.
The township closed the Mizpah firehouse in the fall of 2020 and voted to temporarily seize and secure township-owned vehicles, equipment and supplies and ceased immediately all funding of the company. The Richland Volunteer Fire Company in Buena Vista Township has been providing fire service for the area.
Mizpah is one of two western Atlantic County fire companies to be removed from play in the past year. Buena officials recently voted to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company, extending the Minotola Volunteer Fire Company's coverage to the entire borough.
Concept art for exterior improvements at Mizpah were included in Cain's letter. Plans include fresh paint, new doors and signage on the building, a memorial planter and a relocated flagpole.
An overhead concept showed a large gravel area for emergency equipment parking and storage behind the building.
