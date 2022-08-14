Mixed results from Ocean City jitney

OCEAN CITY — A pilot program brining a jitney service to Ocean City has seen strong ridership, at least on the route heading to the city’s Boardwalk.

The downtown option, not so much.

“The administrations’ take is that the early results are promising,” city administrator George Savastano reported to City Council on Thursday. “They’re mixed results, but they’re promising.”

Routes run much of the island, with a fare of $2 a ride. When the service began in May, officials said they would look at ridership to determine what schedule makes sense.

Through late July, the route that brings passengers to the Boardwalk saw an average of 150 riders each day, with a maximum of 750 riders on July 3, Savastano told City Council. The total number was 6,715 rides.

The downtown route was far less used, he said, with an average of 21 rides each day this summer.

He told council that there have been no complaints from riders. There were some concerns raised from others about drivers making U-turns, he said, which have been addressed.

Sea Isle mayor: Change state laws

SEA ISLE CITY – In a recent statement to residents and visitors, Mayor Leonard Desiderio called for changes in state laws he argued are hindering law enforcement.

Sea Isle City and other communities have pointed to New Jersey’s juvenile justice reforms and other changes, arguing that they have made it more difficult for police to control teenagers in summer resorts. He compared the situation to the noisy parties held in the 1990s, and said the city had dealt with Superstorm Sandy and with COVID-19.

Last year, the resort city hosted a discussion including neighboring communities, local Legislators and law enforcement representatives. In his recent statement, Desiderio said not enough has changed. He calls on his staff to look for legislative solutions and answers at the local level.

“The fact is that our concerns are shared by many shore resorts, and that law enforcement is being hindered by current state laws,” Desiderio said. “I understand the concerns people may have with ensuring that the police are also held accountable; and held to appropriate standards. I can tell you without hesitation that our police are accountable and are held to the highest standards.”

He asked for City Council and citizens to contact state representatives and say “enough is enough.”