Mixed feelings in Atlantic City on Biden win

Because of this, Peter Pascale thinks Trump still has a chance to win. He, like the president, has been suspicious of the mail-ins.

"I think it's going to take a couple weeks," the 50-year-old said of the final election results. "There's a lot of irregularities, and they're going to go over it."

John Gallardo, of Coram, New York, had been voting Republican for more than three decades. In 2016 and 2020, he broke that tradition. He said Saturday's update was welcome news.

"I'm not a Democrat, but I crossed lines for the betterment of our nation," said Gallardo, 57. "We put up with (Trump) for four years. Let's give Biden a chance for four years."

Patrick Papia, who served in the Army for 21 years, voted for the first time in his life this year. He voted for Trump but said he will respect the country's decision and give Biden a chance.

"I think (life) will still be the same," said Papia, 47. "We're all going to be paid and have our work (and) have the same lives as yesterday, so I'm optimistic. Things are going to be just as good, if not better."

Daphne Jackson said she took exception to what she called a lack of support from Trump for her home state of New York. She wants to see that change over the next four years.